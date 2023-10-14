Invincible’s Omni-Man gets brutal birthday present in first Mortal Kombat 1 showcase

The trailer for Omni-Man’s guest appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 has been revealed today, which just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of the Invincible series. It offers a glimpse at the character’s playstyle within the game and a second reveal of returning Mortal Kombat character Tremor as a Kameo character.

At about 20 seconds into the trailer, published to Twitter by Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon on Oct. 14, Omni-Man performs a combo that ends with him grabbing his opponent by the foot and smashing them against the ground twice before throwing them away, showing that he has at least one command grab in his arsenal.

In celebration of INVINCIBLE’s 20th anniversary, we were happy to show this peek at Omniman in #MortalKombat1 !!pic.twitter.com/GaZu4TC1eu — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 14, 2023

The character’s Fatal Blow is also shown, which resembles the scene in the series in which Omni-Man beats his son Mark to a bloody pulp. At the 40-second mark, Scorpion attempts to attack Omni-Man with a spear, but he avoids it to rush in and punish the attempt before tossing his opponent to the side to give himself space.

Throughout the trailer, some of Tremor’s assists can also be seen. He performs an uppercut attack as well as launching himself from the ground below to strike with a blast after, keeping the opponent high in the air for his partner to continue juggling combos.

Omni-Man’s Fatalities were also revealed, with both making solid references to the show Invincible that fans were eager to see: The infamous subway scene, and a particularly gruesome way Omni-Man kills off a character by crushing his face between his hands.

Fans have not only been eager to witness the accuracy of the references made to Invincible throughout the character’s move set but seeing the man in action has certainly ignited players’ interest in trying the character when he is released as well as being happy to see Tremor make his return from Mortal Kombat X.

Omni-Man is the first character available in the Kombat Pack and will be available for players purchasing it or those who own the Deluxe Edition. He, alongside the rest of the Kombat Pack, is set to release in November 2023.

About the author