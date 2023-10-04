Mortal Kombat 1 players slam ‘broken’ game: ‘Never felt more disrespected’

It’s become apparent recently that Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t the game it was cracked up to be, and fans are bitterly disappointed by the experience.

From the get-go, MK1 was marketed as both a literal and symbolic reset of the beloved fighting game franchise, wherein players would experience a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

NetherRealm seems to have fumbled the proverbial ball hard, however, as far as long-time players are concerned. In a detailed Reddit thread, the OP suggests that despite its amazing visuals, a vibrant roster, and much more in-depth portrayals of fan-favorite characters, MK1 is unpolished and unfinished; it has the potential to be great, but it settles for being good. In comparison to MK11, the player says there’s a blatant lack of content, specifically in the cosmetics and customization department, thus making the game more restricting than it needs to be.

Aside from Megan Fox’s awful voice acting, there are a few other issues pinpointed by MK1 critics. There is a litany of bugs and glitches, including the egregious oversight of the Player 1 advantage—first seen in MK9—that blocks certain move combos from being executed on Player 2’s side. The devs have since fixed that issue in the recent 0.122 patch, but it’s left a sour taste in the mouths of disgruntled P2s.

Although the game creates an engaging combat system, the online aspect is also atrocious, OP says, and fellow gamers agree wholeheartedly. Right now, MK1 doesn’t offer crossplay. Additionally, the PC port of the game is jam-packed with problems, so even if PC players wanted to challenge Xbox players, they’d need the game working correctly first and foremost.

After WB’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League faced severe backlash from leaks and suffered a setback, WB Games was no doubt desperate to get a project off the ground in time for the new year, hence why MK1 feels so rushed in many regards. NetherRealm is clearly capable of producing outstanding games; just look at the Injustice franchise.

WB Games is to blame in many instances, fans say, as it clearly rushed NetherRealm to finish the game without any regard for whether or not the content would appease the players. And things won’t likely change any time soon, so long as players are pumping money into the game with every $10 skin they purchase. So long as WB Games are reeling in the dough, there might not be much hope for any real change.

