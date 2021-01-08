King of Fighters XV reveal trailer officially released

A day after delaying the presentation for the first gameplay of King of Fighters XV and more info about Samurai Shodown’s season pass three DLC, SNK ended up dropping the trailer.

This decision was likely made due to leaks of images from the newest KoF title circulating on social media earlier today, showing off some of the characters in the game’s new style.

The trailer itself was very short, only showcasing a handful of characters with no subtitles and incomplete voice acting for some portions, but it did show off the art style and animations. Shun’ei, K’, Leona, Mai, Benimaru, and Kyo were all shown in the video. Another trailer will be released next week.

Along with the trailer, SNK confirmed a new version of King of Fighters XIV will be released later this month called KoF XIV Ultimate Edition. It will include the base game, all eight DLC characters, 10 DLC costumes, and 10 PlayStation 4 themes. It is planned to launch digitally in North America on Jan. 20, but the game is actually launching in Europe later today on PS4.

Screengrab via SNK

King of Fighters 2002 Ultimate Match is also getting a re-release later this year, with updated graphics, music, sounds, moves, a rebalanced game system, and rollback netcode for online play. No timeline was given for this game’s release, but it will drop on PS4 and PS5 in the future.

Screengrab via SNK

Additionally, animator Masami Obari will be animating an anime short that will release ahead of KoF XV. Obari is best known for his work on anime like Gundam and previous work done with SNK on multiple Fatal Fury movies.

KoF XV is still set to release at some point in 2021, though no release window has been given yet.