Evo Online canceled, Mr. Wizard removed from Evo following allegations

After placing president Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar on administrative leave following accusations of sexual harassment and pedophilia actions, Evo has officially removed him from the organization and canceled its Evo Online event.

With Cuellar out, Evo co-founder Tony Cannon will now act as the company’s CEO moving forward. The company also said it is working to completely separate the company from Cuellar after relieving him of all responsibilities.

“Over the past 24 hours, in response to serious allegations recently made public on Twitter, we made the first of a series of important decisions regarding the furute of our company,” Evo said. “Effective immediately, Joey Cuellar will no longer be involved with Evo in any capacity.”

Cuellar was accused today of paying a 17-year-old boy $20 in 2001 to see his penis and frequently giving tokens to teenage boys to jump in a pool with just their underwear on.

“Progress doesn’t happen overnight, or without the bravery of those who speak up against misconduct and injustice,” Evo said. “We are shocked and saddened by these events, but we are listening and committed to making every change that will be necessary in making Evo a better model for the stronger, safer culture we all seek.”

Evo will be working ot issue refunds for all players who purchased badges or other packages for Evo Online and the equivalent of those proceeds will still be donated to Project HOPE.

