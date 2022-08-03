Evo 2022: Full schedule, format, game list, and more

There is so much going on, be careful not to get mixed up.

Evo 2022 is back in-person for the first time in two years, bringing with it a revamped lineup of games on the event’s main stage, along with a number of additional tournaments, streams, and content for fans to enjoy.

Under the guidance of new ownership, Sony and RTS, and a staff of veteran fighting game community (FGC) tournament organizers, Evo returns from Aug. 5 to 7 with a stacked lineup and double the venue space at Mandalay Bay, filled to the brim with arcades, booths, and more.

As this is likely to be the biggest Evo ever, at least in terms of offered side events and actual panels hosted by community members and developers, the streaming schedule will get pretty complicated for at least the first two days of the event.

In total there are eight “stages” that will be streaming live to different channels at any given time, each showing a different game or piece of content.

So if you plan on tuning in for any amount of time, here is how you can optimize your Evo viewing experience to catch the most action for the games you want to watch.

How to watch Evo 2022

The “main stage” is always going to be home to every core game’s grand finals. This means if you ever tune into the official Evo Twitch channel, you will be viewing the best of the best playing in their top eight matches. The only time this won’t be true is on Aug. 5, when panels and other special programming will be streamed there from 10am to around 7pm PT.

The entirety of Championship Sunday on Aug. 7 will also be streamed to the main Evo Twitch channel, so you won’t need to swap at all unless you prefer watching someone who is co-streaming the event.

As for the remainder of the core lineup, six of the other channels will be dedicated to playing out the entire bracket from round one of pools to finalizing a game’s top eight players. All six of these other channels are also Evo branded, so if you look for Evo2 through Evo7 on Twitch, you will likely find a stream with brackets being played out.

The eighth stage is dedicated entirely to the Vortex Gallery, or the community tournaments that will be broadcasted outside of the Evo ecosystem via the Team Spooky community Twitch channel.

If that didn’t give you a clear enough view of the schedule, here is a general overview of the entire Evo schedule from Aug. 5 to 7, including links to each channel being used as a stage. Just be aware these times can fluctuate depending on how long matches take. This is just a schedule used as a template for the event based on the initial layout.

Full Evo 2022 event and stream schedule

Evo Day One: Full schedule (Aug. 5)

Evo Day Two: Full schedule (Aug. 6)

Evo Championship Sunday: Full schedule (Aug. 7)

Main Stage – Evo King of Fighters XV Top 8: 10am to 1:30pm PT Tekken 7 Top 8: 1:30 to 5pm PT Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Top 8: 5 to 8pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 8: 8 to 11pm PT



For more details you can check the Evo website. And, for a list of community tournaments and updates, you can view them via Vortex Gallery’s Twitter.