Evo 2022: Full schedule, format, game list, and more

Evo 2022 is back in-person for the first time in two years, bringing with it a revamped lineup of games on the event’s main stage, along with a number of additional tournaments, streams, and content for fans to enjoy.
Under the guidance of new ownership, Sony and RTS, and a staff of veteran fighting game community (FGC) tournament organizers, Evo returns from Aug. 5 to 7 with a stacked lineup and double the venue space at Mandalay Bay, filled to the brim with arcades, booths, and more.
As this is likely to be the biggest Evo ever, at least in terms of offered side events and actual panels hosted by community members and developers, the streaming schedule will get pretty complicated for at least the first two days of the event.
In total there are eight “stages” that will be streaming live to different channels at any given time, each showing a different game or piece of content.
So if you plan on tuning in for any amount of time, here is how you can optimize your Evo viewing experience to catch the most action for the games you want to watch.
How to watch Evo 2022
The “main stage” is always going to be home to every core game’s grand finals. This means if you ever tune into the official Evo Twitch channel, you will be viewing the best of the best playing in their top eight matches. The only time this won’t be true is on Aug. 5, when panels and other special programming will be streamed there from 10am to around 7pm PT.
The entirety of Championship Sunday on Aug. 7 will also be streamed to the main Evo Twitch channel, so you won’t need to swap at all unless you prefer watching someone who is co-streaming the event.
Related: How to co-stream Evo 2022
As for the remainder of the core lineup, six of the other channels will be dedicated to playing out the entire bracket from round one of pools to finalizing a game’s top eight players. All six of these other channels are also Evo branded, so if you look for Evo2 through Evo7 on Twitch, you will likely find a stream with brackets being played out.
The eighth stage is dedicated entirely to the Vortex Gallery, or the community tournaments that will be broadcasted outside of the Evo ecosystem via the Team Spooky community Twitch channel.
If that didn’t give you a clear enough view of the schedule, here is a general overview of the entire Evo schedule from Aug. 5 to 7, including links to each channel being used as a stage. Just be aware these times can fluctuate depending on how long matches take. This is just a schedule used as a template for the event based on the initial layout.
Full Evo 2022 event and stream schedule
Evo Day One: Full schedule (Aug. 5)
- Main Stage – Evo
- Special Events (panels, interviews, and more): 10am to 7pm PT
- Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Top 8: 7 to 10pm PT
- Stage 2 – Evo2
- Guilty Gear Strive Pools: 10am to 10pm PT
- Stage 3 – Evo3
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Pools : 10am to 5pm PT
- Tekken 7 Pools: 6 to 10pm PT
- Stage 4 – Evo4
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Pools: 10am to 5pm PT
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Top 24: 5 to 7pm PT
- Stage 5 – Evo5
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Pools: 10am to 10pm PT
- Stage 6 – Evo6
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina Pools: 10am to 2pm PT
- Melty Blood Type Lumina Top 64: 3 to 6pm PT
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools: 6 to 10pm PT
- Stage 7 – Evo7
- Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools: 10am to 2pm PT
- Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Top 48: 2 to 5pm PT
- King of Fighters XV Pools: 6 to 10pm PT
- Stage 8 – Team Spooky
- Vortex Gallery Community Tournaments: 10am to 10pm PT
Evo Day Two: Full schedule (Aug. 6)
- Main Stage – Evo
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Top 8: 10am to 2pm PT
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina Top 8: 2 to 5pm PT
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Top 8: 5 to 8pm PT
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 8: 8pm to 12am PT
- Stage 2 – Evo2
- Guilty Gear Strive Pools: 10am to 6pm PT
- Guilty Gear Strive Top 96: 8 to 9pm PT
- Guilty Gear Strive Top 24: 9 to 11pm PT
- Stage 3 – Evo3
- Tekken 7 Pools: 10am to 6pm PT
- Tekken 7 Top 48: 7 to 10pm PT
- Stage 4 – Evo4
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Pools: 10am to 12pm PT
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Top 24: 12 to 2pm PT
- MultiVersus Top 32: 3 to 5pm PT
- MultiVersus Finals: 5pm PT
- Stage 5 – Evo5
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Pools: 10am to 7pm PT
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Top 48: 7 to 10pm PT
- Stage 6 – Evo6
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools: 10am to 4pm PT
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 24: 5 to 7pm PT
- Stage 7 – Evo7
- King of Fighters XV Pools: 10am to 6pm PT
- King of Fighters XV Top 48: 7 to 10pm PT
- Stage 8 – Team Spooky
- Vortex Gallery Community Tournaments: 10am to 10pm PT
Evo Championship Sunday: Full schedule (Aug. 7)
- Main Stage – Evo
- King of Fighters XV Top 8: 10am to 1:30pm PT
- Tekken 7 Top 8: 1:30 to 5pm PT
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Top 8: 5 to 8pm PT
- Guilty Gear Strive Top 8: 8 to 11pm PT
For more details you can check the Evo website. And, for a list of community tournaments and updates, you can view them via Vortex Gallery’s Twitter.