Evo 2021 Online registration opens today

Exact details on Evo 2021 Online’s schedule and how to register have been revealed today. The popular fighting game tournament will return this year after it was canceled last July following sexual misconduct allegations made toward Evo’s former CEO, Joey Cuellar.
Evo 2021 Online will be open to anyone and is free to participate in. The main games that competitors can play are Tekken 7, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear Strive, and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Aside from these featured games, there’s also a Them’s Fightin’ Herds tournament occurring on July 23 to 25 before the other main games, which run between Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 13 to 15.
Due to the nature of online gameplay, the tournament is being separated by region so players can participate depending on their location.
Here’s the exact breakdown of the different regions and how each game will be played. Guilty Gear, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and Tekken 7 all look at the overall region, while Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be split between two dividers within each region.
Evo 2021 sign-ups are officially underway and will close on July 15.