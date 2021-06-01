Evo 2021 Online registration opens today

Exact details on Evo 2021 Online’s schedule and how to register have been revealed today. The popular fighting game tournament will return this year after it was canceled last July following sexual misconduct allegations made toward Evo’s former CEO, Joey Cuellar.

Evo 2021 Online will be open to anyone and is free to participate in. The main games that competitors can play are Tekken 7, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear Strive, and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Aside from these featured games, there’s also a Them’s Fightin’ Herds tournament occurring on July 23 to 25 before the other main games, which run between Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 13 to 15.

Image via Evo Image via Evo

Due to the nature of online gameplay, the tournament is being separated by region so players can participate depending on their location.

Here’s the exact breakdown of the different regions and how each game will be played. Guilty Gear, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and Tekken 7 all look at the overall region, while Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be split between two dividers within each region.

Latin America

LATAM Central Bahamas Cuba Belize Guatemala Honduras El Salvador Nicaragua Costa Rica Panama Jamaica Cayman Islands Venezuela Colombia Guyana Suriname French Guiana Puerto Rico Dominican Republic Mexico



LATAM South Ecuador Brazil Peru Bolivia Paraguay Uruguay Chile Argentina



Asia

Asia East Japan South Korea Taiwan Hong Kong



Asia South Thailand Laos Vietnam Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Singapore



North America

NA East United States Alabama Arkansas Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Illinois Indiana Iowa Kentucky Louisiana Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Ohio Tennessee Maine Maryland Massachusetts New Hampshire New Jersey New York North Carolina Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina Vermont Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Canada Ontario Quebec Newfoundland and Labrador New Brunswick Prince Edward Island Nova Scotia



NA West United States Alaska Arizona California Colorado Hawaii Idaho Montana Nevada New Mexico North Dakota South Dakota Texas Utah Washington Wyoming Oregon Kansas Nebraska Oklahoma Canada Yukon British Columbia Northwest Territories Alberta Saskatchewan Nunavut Manitoba



Europe

Europe East Finland Estonia Latvia Lithuania Poland Czechia Slovakia Hungary Slovenia Croatia Serbia Bosnia Belarus Ukraine Moldova Romania Montenegro Kosovo Albania North Macedonia Bulgaria Greece Turkey Western Russia (St. Petersburg, Moscow)



Europe West United Kingdom Ireland France Spain Portugal Belgium Netherlands Italy Switzerland Austria Germany Denmark Sweden Norway



Evo 2021 sign-ups are officially underway and will close on July 15.