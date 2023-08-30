Dr Disrespect is trying to become a Mortal Kombat DLC fighter—and his Fatality is wild

Mortal Kombat 1 hasn’t even been released yet but might already be challenging Fortnite with the number of unique DLC characters it has announced, and Dr Disrespect wants another character to sneak into the fighting game—himself.

Picture the two-time facing off against Scorpion while donning his trademark headphones and glasses. If that’s not enough to spike your interest, Doc even has his entire Fatality planned out and it sounds pretty out there even as far as traditional Mortal Kombat finishers go.

Imagine a brutal match that finishes with Doc backflipping over a Lamborghini as it rams down and crushes his foe. Yeah, that’s the idea the streamer pitched to his audience during a recent livestream on Aug. 24.

Doc described his Fatality in great detail, explaining his concept is just one of a million finishing moves “we could potentially incorporate into the game,” all but doing NetherRealm’s work for them.

“The flip phone comes out, I get on and I say… it could be anything, whatever that line is we’ll finesse that line, and then right there I do a backflip in slow motion and while I’m doing a backflip my Lamborghini comes through at 190mph right underneath me and just goes right through the guy so fast that it rips him apart in 50 million pieces. Then I land perfectly and I get another call and say ‘Yeah let’s sign the deal’ or something.”

If it wasn’t already clear that Doc has put a lot of thought into this he even offered to help the devs design his character should they choose to recruit him.

Of course, at least for now, Doc is simply dreaming, but it doesn’t seem like the biggest stretch for Mortal Kombat 1 to introduce gaming royalty to its playable character list. Right now MK1 is already set to include pop culture characters in its DLC collection including DC’s Peacemaker and The Boys’ Homelander, among others.

We’re sure all of the Dr Disrespect fans have their fingers crossed for a DLC announcement in the future. In the meantime, fans of MK1 don’t have long to wait to play the new title, which is set to be released Sept. 14.

