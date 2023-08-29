Mortal Kombat 1 ad channels classic commercial, features Hollywood actor and WWE legend

Over 30 years later, it's still in our blood.

The hype for Mortal Kombat 1 appears to be at an all-time high, thanks to today’s premiere of an ad starring actor Dave Bautista that is both new and nostalgic all at the same time.

In the ad, Bautista gives an impassioned speech while rallying people throughout his city to join up and scream “MORTAL KOMBAT” together. It’s a fun commercial, and also a throwback to an ad for the original MK game all the way back in 1992.

The combination of Bautista’s passion, the visuals of everyday people channeling powers of Mortal Kombat fighters, and a new version of the series’ timeless theme song makes for a truly successful ad that will make the hairs on the necks of long-time fans stand up on end.

The ad is reminiscent of the “Mortal Monday” ad for the original Mortal Kombat’s arrival on consoles like Sega Genesis 31 years ago. There’s even a lookalike of the same redheaded kid from the first commercial.

This commercial is fitting for the theme of MK1, which is something of a reboot to the franchise. At the end of Mortal Kombat 11, Fire God Liu Kang used his power to reset the universe. In the new game, many characters return, albeit as completely new versions of themselves in this new world.

The reboot, coupled with the game’s name, makes for a perfect time to call back to the original ad. It’s like a passing of the torch from one Mortal Kombat 1 to the next.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch in just a few weeks on Sept. 19, with early access beginning five days earlier.

