Franchise favorite finally confirmed as Mortal Kombat 1 roster comes together

The Mortal Kombat 1 roster continues to grow and fans will be happy to hear a long-time favorite has made their way back to the franchise—be it, in a sneaky fashion today.

We’ll tell you straight up: Reptile is back. After first making waves in Mortal Kombat as a secret boss before finally becoming playable in the game’s sequel, players can again use this shape-shifting fighter after an absence from the franchise.

This popular fighter was revealed for Mortal Kombat 1 alongside two new fighters in a new trailer showcased at EVO 2023. The other names joining the tournament in this sequel are Ashrah and Havik. Those who have played previous Mortal Kombat titles will be familiar with Reptile’s skillset, which involved shapeshifting between his human and reptile forms to put together combos and deal massive damage.

Someone not all fans may recognize is Ashrah, a demon from the Netherealm who boasts a human-like appearance after purging evil from her soul. In battle, she wields a sword along with some magical capabilities. She first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception and last showed up in Armageddon back in 2006.

Havik is also making a comeback in Mortal Kombat 1, bringing his high-intensity hand-to-hand combat skills again. While he did cameo in MK11, this Cleric of Chaos wasn’t been playable since Armageddon either.

These three fighters might be the latest additions, but they join a growing roster shaping up to be the best Mortal Kombat has had to offer. In July, it was revealed there would be exciting additions outside of the Mortal Kombat universe for its first DLC pack, including DC’s Peacemaker, The Boys’ Homelander, and many more.

As anticipation builds, there isn’t much longer to wait before you can get in on the brutal skull-crushing action; Mortal Kombat 1 is set to land in stores on Sept. 14.

