DNF Duel will release June 28, headlines Arc Revo World Tour 2022

After months of waiting for news, ArcSystemWorks has confirmed that Dungeon & Fighter Duel will release on June 28 for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC via Steam. Previously, ArcSys had only confirmed that DNF Duel would debut in Summer 2022. Now, fans have a solid release date, along with more details for how the game will be handled competitively.

Along with the release date announcement, ArcSys also announced DNF Duel would headline the Arc Revo World Tour 2022 alongside Guilty Gear Strive. The series will feature a prize pool of over $100,000, with more details to be shared in the coming months. Various other DNF Duel esports events will also be hosted post-launch, but fans will have to wait to hear more about those.

The late June release isn’t that surprising and somewhat lines up with GGST’s release window from 2021, meaning players might be getting another beta to follow up on December’s testing period some time in the coming months.

During the release date trailer, several characters were teased, with what looks to be the Female Mechanic getting some prominent placement at the very end of the trailer. ArcSys and Eighting have been giving out character details regularly through new trailers, so even if we don’t get a second beta, you can expect more character reveals to drop over the next several months.