All Evo 2019 results, brackets, and top 8 standings

Evo 2019 is well underway. Players from across the world are fighting to become an Evo champion this weekend in the multitude of tournaments on offer.

Evo is one of the biggest fighting game events of the year and the primary location for thousands of players to try to prove that they have what it takes to stand with the elite.

Matches are taking place all weekend and the last final is set to take place on Aug 4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s top eight will be the final game to close out the event after becoming the biggest Smash tournament in the history of the series.

Here are the results for each game in order of when the finals take place, as well as the top eight players for each tournament.

Soulcalibur VI

1. BNE Yuta “Yuttoto” Sudo

2. Zain “Bluegod” T.

3. Oplon Jeremy “Skyll” Bernard

4. Jonathan “Woahhzz” Vo

5. Tamonegi

5. PG Jovian “Shen Chan” Chan

7. ORANGE Marie-Laure “KAYANE” Norindr

7. DF Joshua “Saiyne” Vernon

Full standings can be found here.

UNIST

1. WP Clearlamp_o

2. oushuu-hi

3. hishigata

4. くれ

5. Shinji “Neji” Taharu

5. Andy “Rikir” La

7. Senara

7. Libekichi

The full standings can be found here.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

TBD

The full standings can be found here.

Samurai Shodown

TBD

The full standings can be found here.

Mortal Kombat 11

TBD

The full standings can be found here.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

TBD

The full standings can be found here.

Street Fighter V

TBD

The full standings can be found here.

Tekken 7

TBD

The full standings can be found here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

TBD

The full standings can be found here.