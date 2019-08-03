GO1 survives a late scare to secure the Dragon Ball FighterZ Evo title

After a few days of hectic action between 1,000 Dragon Ball FighterZ players, we now know who’s walking away with the title.

Goichi “GO1” Kishida reverse swept Dominique “SonicFox” McLean in a hectic grand final today after originally sending him to the losers bracket to end the tournament undefeated. The two had been dominant throughout the whole competition, with no other player coming close to beating them. But GO1 was the better of the two at the end of the day and will head home with the title in his hands.

The two competitors rekindled their rivalry from last year, where SonicFox survived GO1’s bracket reset to win the first FighterZ Evo title. There was no fairy-tale ending for SonicFox this time around, however. GO1 got his revenge to stop SonixFox from securing his second-consecutive title.

GO1, who had been suffering from hand injuries prior to the event, burst into tears after he took down SonicFox’s Kid Buu in the fifth and final game of the grand finals to lift the trophy moments later.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has seen a drastic drop in competitors since last year, which means this might be its final appearance at Evo. Tournaments for the game have been canceled earlier this year, and with a huge decrease in players, the game might be pushed aside in favor of something new next year.