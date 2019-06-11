All Dragon Quest Hero alternative costumes in Smash Bros. Ultimate

Dragon Quest is getting a representative in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the character has a unique spin.



Instead of being a distinctive character like Joker from Persona 5, it’s a group of memorable characters that are collectively known as The Hero.



The Hero of Dragon Quest is a mix of four different title characters from the legendary franchise. Protagonists from Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen, Dragon Quest VII: Journey of the Cursed King, and the most recent game, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.







The first two make a lot of sense because they came out on the NES and Dragon Quest XI is coming to Switch later this year on Sept. 27.





But why pick Dragon Quest VII, a title that came out on PlayStation 2 rather than something like Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies, which came to Nintendo DS? Maybe it was because of the difference in popularity, but either way, the differences in each character makes them all unique.







There won’t be any differences between the four characters, as animations, moves, and taunts will all carry over between them. Since each character is just a costume, the main differences will be in appearance and voice lines.







Even with just those four heroes representing the game, the Final Smash of The Hero will combine every Dragon Quest adventure by bringing together all of the protagonists for one, epic strike.

The inclusion of the Dragon Quest Hero has been rumored for months, but all of those rumors labeled Dragon Quest XI’s protagonist being the chosen look, not multiple variations. This will likely debunk any of the other leaks, considering Banjo-Kazooie wasn’t included in most of them but will also join the roster later this year.

The Hero is set to join Smash Ultimate later this Summer, with music and a stage from Dragon Quest coming with him. Like Joker, there will probably be music form multiple Dragon Quest games included in the DLC.