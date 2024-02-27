Category:
2XKO demo: How to play Riot’s fighting game early

Cale Michael
Published: Feb 27, 2024 03:30 am
A 2XKO wallpaper of Yasuo.
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games is ready to show off more of its upcoming fighting game, 2XKO, as the game enters the next stage of development. That means playtests are on the horizon. 

Riot brought 2XKO, previously named Project L, to several events in 2023 and plans to do that again in 2024. There isn’t a set schedule for when these playtests will be held or if a demo is actually on the way, but the developers have shared some info about what you can expect moving forward as the game gets closer to an eventual release. 

Is there a 2XKO demo? 

Darius from X2KO prepares an attack
You can enter the battle throughout the year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Riot has not shared plans for a demo version of 2XKO. There is a roadmap for multiple in-person playtests throughout 2024, and tentative work is being done to prepare players for a chance to give the game a go at home.

Starting with Evo Japan in April, various events will feature booths where attendees can stop by and give 2XKO a try. This won’t be limited to fighting game tournaments, and any opportunities like this will be shared on the game’s official social media channels—along with more updates about development. 

If you aren’t attending any of these potential events, however, Riot is looking to provide other opportunities for testing. 

How to register for the 2XKO playtest

Riot has opened sign-ups for at-home playtesting on the official 2XKO website. There likely won’t be a cutoff for when you can register, but with how popular the game will likely be, it is best to get your name on the list now if you want to be considered for the first wave of tests. 

The developers note that they hope to start these at-home tests “before the end of the year,” with more information set to be released at a later date. This lines up with the game’s current 2025 release window and some of the other details we know about the game, like its current lineup of playable Champions.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.