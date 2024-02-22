Category:
Project L officially named 2XKO, Riot locks in more playtests and release window

The game has changed... names.
Cale Michael
Feb 22, 2024
Riot Games is moving Project L into the next stage of development, officially naming the game 2XKO and locking in an early projection for the game’s release window—paired with early hopes for more playtesting this year.

According to Riot, 2XKO is set to release in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, though that is a targeted release date and could be moved as development continues. This also means the developers are going to be sharing more information about the game throughout 2024 now that official social channels for the now-named game are active.

2XKO will have playable demos at multiple big fighting game events this year, with the first being at Evo Japan in April. At-home playtesting is also planned to start in late 2024 to get even more feedback from players, with Riot opening up early sign-ups on the game’s official website alongside this name reveal.

“While the game’s name is now locked, the development work continues alongside the fighting game community with more opportunities for the FGC to playtest the game in progress, as well as provide valuable feedback to the dev team,” Riot said.

Riot is pushing to “break down barriers” with 2XKO, taking a development approach that will see the game appeal to the FGC and new players who want to give the game a try. “[We want it] so that people who have maybe been intimidated or just didn’t want to take the time to really get into fighting games, we just make it easier for them to find the fun. And then hopefully, it will get bigger that way,” executive producer Tom Cannon told Dot Esports in November.

More details about playable champions, gameplay mechanics, and 2XKO’s release date will be shared in the coming months as Riot continues to develop its take on a tag title.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018.