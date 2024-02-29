Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have DLC?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is already stuffed with content, from its huge open world full of side quests to the copious amount of minigames. Yet some fans are still hungry for more and wonder if there’ll be any substantial post-launch DLC.

Recommended Videos

For the record, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth does have DLC items in the form of pre-order bonuses and Collector’s Edition exclusives. When it comes to DLC discussions, though, you’re most likely asking if Square Enix plans to add more story content or playable characters. After all, it did exactly that with the previous game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Over a year after it launched, Square Enix released Episode Intermission DLC, which featured a new side story centered around Yuffie and what she was doing during the events of Remake.

Will there be post-launch DLC for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Cid won’t be playable till the next game. Image via Square Enix

At the time of writing, there are no plans to release post-launch DLC for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Creative director Tetsuya Nomura said so himself in an interview with Spanish outlet Vandal (via GamesRadar) in September 2023, though he didn’t comment any further.

This rules out any DLC episodes focused on Vincent Valentine or Cid Highwind, two party members from the original Final Fantasy 7 who, despite appearing in Rebirth, aren’t playable and don’t participate in battles.

Statements from director Naoki Hamaguchi also seem to corroborate this, as he told IGN how he and the development team want to save Vincent and Cid for the next game and thus didn’t want to spoil how they’ll fight by letting them be AI party members in Rebirth: “If we used up all of the playable characters in the second part, then we would lose out on quite a lot of new surprises and new experiences for the player in the third game.”

Everything to do with Zack is also covered in Rebirth and the Crisis Core prequel. Image via Square Enix

Granted, Square Enix could decide to make another character the focus of the DLC or tell another side story with the main party. Frankly, though, there isn’t really anything else in Rebirth’s story that needs fleshing out—at least nothing that won’t already be covered in the next game. While some ideas could’ve been cut during development, I imagine the development team achieved everything they wanted to with Rebirth, and any lingering ideas can be put towards the sequel.

The third game will also be a massive undertaking, what with it wrapping up the entire remake project. Work has undoubtedly already begun on the untitled third entry, and considering Rebirth launched four years after Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we may not see it until 2028. Square Enix might prefer to have the team focused on the next game rather than be distracted by additional content for Rebirth.

Not that Rebirth even really needs more content. It’s a huge game, one so big that those who buy it physically need to install it using two discs. Between its main story, side quests, minigames, and trophy list, you’re not going to run out of things to do any time soon. If Square Enix winds up announcing DLC plans anyway, we’ll be sure to update this article with all the details.