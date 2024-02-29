Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth two discs issue: Why is my disc not playing?

Even though it’s easier to download digital editions of games, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there is a certain nostalgia to buying physical copies. However, with FF7 Rebirth, there seems to be a bit of confusion around installing, as there are two discs.

Here’s everything you need to know to start playing FF7 Rebirth off the discs.

FF7 Rebirth: Why are there two discs?

If you follow these steps, you’ll be riding your Chocobo in not time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has two discs because the game file is simply too large to fit on one disc and still be able to play the whole game. So, the first half of FF7 Rebirth is on one disc, and the rest is on the other.

However, knowing which disc to insert first to install FF7 Rebirth and which one to insert to play FF7 Rebirth is causing a few surprising issues for players.

FF7 Rebirth: Which disc do I insert first?

To install FF7 Rebirth on your PS5 using the physical discs, you must follow these steps:

Insert the Play Disc (the black disc) into your PS5 and follow the prompts to install the first portion of the game. Once it’s finished, remove the disc. Insert the Data Disc (the white disc) into your PS5 and follow the prompts to install the last portion of the FF7 Rebirth install.

That’s it. Where people are running foul is if you put the white disc in first, you will receive an error. If you did, don’t worry because all you need to do is take it out and insert the black one to start the installation process. Then, whenever you want to play FF7 Rebirth on your PS5, you only need to insert the Data Disc (the white one).

There have been some printing issue reports coming out of Japan, specifically that the physical discs were muddled up and the Play Disc and Data Disc names were swapped. However, this won’t be an issue if you’re outside of Japan—everything should be correct.

But, if you’re worried, as long as you insert the black disc first and then load up and install the white disc, you won’t have any real issues installing FF7 Rebirth.