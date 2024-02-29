Category:
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth two discs issue: Why is my disc not playing?

Don’t worry, you need both.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 11:36 pm
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth showing the active party in the overworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though it’s easier to download digital editions of games, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there is a certain nostalgia to buying physical copies. However, with FF7 Rebirth, there seems to be a bit of confusion around installing, as there are two discs

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know to start playing FF7 Rebirth off the discs.

FF7 Rebirth: Why are there two discs?

chocobo in final fantasy 7 rebirth
If you follow these steps, you’ll be riding your Chocobo in not time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has two discs because the game file is simply too large to fit on one disc and still be able to play the whole game. So, the first half of FF7 Rebirth is on one disc, and the rest is on the other.

However, knowing which disc to insert first to install FF7 Rebirth and which one to insert to play FF7 Rebirth is causing a few surprising issues for players.

FF7 Rebirth: Which disc do I insert first?

To install FF7 Rebirth on your PS5 using the physical discs, you must follow these steps:

  1. Insert the Play Disc (the black disc) into your PS5 and follow the prompts to install the first portion of the game.
  2. Once it’s finished, remove the disc.
  3. Insert the Data Disc (the white disc) into your PS5 and follow the prompts to install the last portion of the FF7 Rebirth install.

That’s it. Where people are running foul is if you put the white disc in first, you will receive an error. If you did, don’t worry because all you need to do is take it out and insert the black one to start the installation process. Then, whenever you want to play FF7 Rebirth on your PS5, you only need to insert the Data Disc (the white one).

There have been some printing issue reports coming out of Japan, specifically that the physical discs were muddled up and the Play Disc and Data Disc names were swapped. However, this won’t be an issue if you’re outside of Japan—everything should be correct.

But, if you’re worried, as long as you insert the black disc first and then load up and install the white disc, you won’t have any real issues installing FF7 Rebirth.

related content
Read Article How to redeem your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order bonuses
Cloud holding a sword against someone holding a gun.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to redeem your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order bonuses
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world?
Cloud and Sephiroth journeying though grassland
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
aerith looking at camera in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to redeem your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order bonuses
Cloud holding a sword against someone holding a gun.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to redeem your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order bonuses
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world?
Cloud and Sephiroth journeying though grassland
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
aerith looking at camera in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Does Aerith die in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 28, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.