Is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition worth it?

As the hype for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reaches an all-time high due to September’s State of Play, people are now looking to get themselves the collector’s edition of the game. However, is it really worth it, or are you just spending for nothing? We’ve taken a good look and you can find our thoughts below.

What is in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition?

On Sept. 14, Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s Collector’s edition, and it’s looking to be an addition to the goodies that were included in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st class edition. For $350, Rebirth’s Collector’s Edition includes the following:

A 19-inch Sephiroth Statue

A couple of DLCs

A Steelbook Case

The game with a reversible cover

Mini-Soundtrack CD

An Art Book

Is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition worth the price?

Let’s get the minimum factors out of the way: most games right now include a reversible cover and a couple of small DLCs if you preorder them. So this isn’t really why you would want to get the collector’s edition. Some games even include the Steelbook if you commit early enough, like Persona 5 Royal when it was released on the Nintendo Switch. The main highlights of this collector’s edition are the statue, the art book, and the mini-soundtrack CD.

Final Fantasy has one of the best game music out there. Because of that, it makes sense to include a mini-soundtrack CD bundled with the CE. However, you’ll probably have a hard time looking for a CD-ROM nowadays as most PC cases have already ditched that old form of hardware in exchange for more space to put beefier internal components.

Artbooks, on the other hand, are much more common. Square Enix releases them left and right for their games. Even the FF7 Remake had three of them. As someone interested in collecting art books, I feel like you’re not really missing anything if you’re main reason for getting the collector’s edition is the artbook. Just wait for Square Enix to release a separate one like Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania or Ultimania Plus, which packs more content into it than a normal art book would.

And now, the meat of this section, the Sephiroth Statue. If you’re into figure collecting, you’re probably going to want the collector’s edition for the statue. I believe Cloud’s Hardy Daytona figure that was included in the 1st Class Edition of FF7 Remake couldn’t be bought separately, so if you want a good chance of getting one, you’re going to want to get the collector’s edition.

But, if your main reason for getting it is just to have a Sephiroth figure around, I suggest you might want to look for a Sephiroth amiibo instead: It costs $16 and also shows a Winged Sephiroth in all his glory. But if you really want to treat yourself to 19 inches of it, you should preorder the collector’s edition.

Ultimately, it will depend on the person. If you’re an avid Final Fantasy 7 fan, you’re going to want to get it. But if you’re a casual fan or you don’t have that much money to spend, you’re better off getting the base game and waiting for your favorite part of the collector’s edition to go on sale.

