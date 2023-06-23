After a few hours of playing and watching cutscenes in Final Fantasy 16, you eventually meet some characters that will be sticking with you for the long haul. One of those characters is Cid, who saves you from near death after a messy encounter with a Dominant and your imperial squad.

Cid’s voice immediately makes you take notice, as it’s extremely deep, monotone, and eerily familiar to certain players. I, for one, knew I had heard that voice recently in another video game, and was extremely curious as to who the voice actor was behind Cid. If you want to find out the answer to that question, then read on.

Who is Cid’s voice actor in Final Fantasy 16?

Cid is a key character in Final Fantasy 16 | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are playing through Final Fantasy 16 with English audio, then Cidolfus Cid” Telamon is voiced by Ralph Ineson. While that name might not sound familiar to some, Ineson has recently voiced another high-profile video game character.

Ineson is the voice of Lorath Nahr in Diablo 4, one of the main protagonists from Blizzard’s new ARPG. Diablo 4 was released only a few weeks before Final Fantasy 16, so it appears Ineson kept busy over the last couple of years with his voice acting performances.

Farther back, Ineson was the voice of Charles Vane in Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. He also portrayed Deatheater and short-lived Hogwarts professor Amycus Carrow in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

While Ineson seemingly started out his career as a traditional actor, he has had back-to-back incredible voice-acting performances as Lorath and Cid. Perhaps there will be even more video game work for Ineson in the future, but for now, fans can enjoy him as Cid in Final Fantasy 16.

