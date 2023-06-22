All voice actors for Final Fantasy 16: Full cast list

Final Fantasy 16 introduces players to a brand new world to explore, filled to the brim with characters that will tug on the heartstrings of even the most emotionless JRPG player. These characters couldn’t have been bought to life (video game life, that is), however, if not for the hard-working and talented voice actors that portray them.

Sometimes players like to know who is voicing the characters they play from the start in case they have played any other significant roles, while others become enthralled by voice actors and become fans due to their acting and natural talent.

So for those who want to know who is voicing who, here is said list!

Final Fantasy 16 voice actors

Clive Rosfield

Japanese: Yuya Uchida

English: Ben Starr

The main character of the series, Clive is constantly looking to find a purpose for himself throughout the story and is on a mission of personal revenge.

Joshua Rosfield

Japanese: Takeo Otsuka

English: Jonathon Case

One of the main characters from the game, Joshua inherited the power of the Phoenix and is the country of Rosria’s heir.

Jill Warrick

Japanese: Megumi Han

English: Susannah Fielding

A trusted friend of both Clive and Joshua, Jill has secrets of her own the player will need to discover and contend with throughout the story.

Cidolfus Telamon

Japanese: Hiroshi Shirokuma

English: Ralph Ineseon

Known as “Cid” to his friends, Cidolfus was a soldier who became an outlaw who strives to create a place where persecuted and exploited beings of power can die on their own terms instead of being used for a country’s purpose.

Benedikta Harman

Japanese: Akari Higuichi

English: Nina Yndis

A woman of vast intelligence, Benedikta hails from Waloed and is a crafty character that turned her talents of the sword and her wit into a command of Waloed’s elite intelligencers.

Hugo Kupka

Japanese: Yasuhiro Mamiya

English: Alex Lanipekun

A nameless foot soldier that rose through the ranks swiftly forced Hugo to be thrust into the limelight of the Dhalmekian Republic where he became the most powerful man in the republic, giving him power and influence overall.

Dion Lesage

Japanese: Yuichi Nakamura

English: Stewart Clarke

Good lucks, skills in multiple arts, and the crown prince of Sanbreque. Dion seems to have it all but obviously, not everything is as it seems with his past shrouded in mystery.

