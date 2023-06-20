Who is Clive Rosfield’s mother in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 is filled with the pain of betrayal and a long night that fans will never forget. That night and everything that comes with it has left many wondering who Clive Rosfield’s mother is. Given Clive’s treatment in the prologue and the subsequent events after the night at Phoenix Gate, his mother’s identity may be surprising. Here’s everything you need to know about Clive and his biological mother in Final Fantasy 16.

We will add—spoilers follow! Read on at your own risk.

Final Fantasy 16: Who is Clive’s mother, explained

Fans will be disappointed to learn Clive Rosfield’s mother is Anabella Rosfield, one of the antagonists in Final Fantasy 16. Anabella is not only a secret villain but also the Duchess of Rosaria, meaning she’s Duke Elwin’s wife and Joshua’s mother.

Clive’s mother, Anabella, in the training yard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the prologue, fans got a first-hand look at how appallingly Anabella treated Clive. Many were speculating whether or not she was Clive’s biological mother or if his dad had an affair, purely because it was hard to imagine a mother who would treat her son, let alone anyone, this poorly. I want to say this terrible woman isn’t his biological mother, but she is.

She despises Clive because the Phoenix rejected him, and as her firstborn child, this is an abomination and means he was a failure. And because the Phoenix chose Joshua as its Dominant, she treated her two sons very differently.

She hated Clive so much that she would coddle Joshua and hated it when he was outside her reach, and when she decided to betray her family and Rosaria, she only asked for Joshua to be spared instead of trying to save any of her other family members. She was even disappointed Clive is alive after the events at Phoenix Gate.

Related: Who is Ifrit in Final Fantasy 16?

While many players would want it otherwise, Anabella Rosfield is Clive’s mother and the woman who brought the downfall of her family and Rosaria in Final Fantasy 16.

About the author