The long, excruciating wait for Final Fantasy 16 just got a little bit easier with news of a playable demo for the game.

Not only does the demo offer fans a chance to try out FF16’s action combat, but it includes the entire prologue of the game ahead of its release—and the best part is that progress will carry over to the full game when it drops on June 22.

Gamers everywhere are looking to try out FF16’s demo to get a taste of what’s next in the long-running RPG franchise, but not all players will be able to enjoy what it has to offer.

Here’s how to play the demo for one of 2023’s most anticipated games.

How to play the Final Fantasy 16 demo

The Final Fantasy 16 demo became available to download on June 12 at 3am CT, but only for those on a certain popular Sony console.

To download the demo, head over to the PlayStation Store and download it for free. You can also find it in the Store on the PS5 itself. Simply open up the store and search “Final Fantasy XVI Demo” with the search function if you can’t find it, although the demo has big real estate on the store’s UI for its launch.

The demo is available now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the PlayStation Store’s webpage to add the demo to your library and have it automatically download on your console, as long as you’re logged into the correct PSN account.

Once you turn on your PS5, the demo will begin downloading. It’s an 18.69 GB download from the PlayStation Store.

Related: How to get into the Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis beta

The demo features the full beginning sequences of the game, so if you’re looking to avoid spoilers or want to wait until launch so you can experience everything all at once, then you may want to consider holding off until the full launch on June 22.

What platforms is the Final Fantasy 16 demo available on?

Final Fantasy 16 is a gorgeous PS5 game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans of PC gaming and the Xbox are out of luck, sadly. As is the case with the full game, the Final Fantasy 16 demo is only available on the PlayStation 5.

Related: The biggest reveals from Final Fantasy 16’s PlayStation State of Play

Since the game uses the PS5’s hardware, it’s also unavailable on the PlayStation 4. Only PS5 gamers will be able to enjoy FF16 and its demo ahead of the game’s full release on June 22.

About the author