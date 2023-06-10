How to get into the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis beta

Out of all the new games and content revealed at the Summer Games Fest 2023 event, Final Fantasy fans got to see the reveal of a brand new mobile game based on the story and characters of the classic game Final Fantasy VII.

Dubbed Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, this free-to-play game will allow players to replay stories from all the FFVII content, old and new.

From veteran fans of the franchise to those who have never played the game, this beta will introduce all to the experience Ever Crisis provides, with episodic content and loot boxes for cosmetic items for the wide selection of characters in the game. This beta is only available for players in the U.S. and Canada, so to the global Final Fantasy fans, you’ll need to wait for the full release, I’m afraid.

Here is how to get into the closed beta of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, on both Android and Apple devices.

How to apply for the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis beta

Applying for this closed beta all revolves around the official Ever Crisis beta pre-registration website. At the bottom of the site, there are links to both the App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Clicking the links will redirect you to the pre-registration sites on the appropriate store, and after completing the registration there, you can be one of the first players to get access to the game for the closed beta.

Related: New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer shows first look at updated gameplay and release window

After registering, Square Enix will email you about beta access for your selected device at a later time. This application period only lasts until June 28, so fans have until just before the end of the month to apply for this closed beta.

About the author