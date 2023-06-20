Who is Ifrit in Final Fantasy 16?

In Final Fantasy 16, players will encounter several heart-warming characters, ones beyond evil, and beings of fire, like Ifrit. During the prologue of Final Fantasy 16, we see Ifrit and the Phoenix battling it out, and initially, we’re led to believe that it’s the usual situation of good versus evil. However, there’s much more to it, as it turns out.

Final Fantasy 16: Who is Ifrit, explained

Ifrit is a frequently occurring presence in the Final Fantasy franchise, with abilities such as Hellfire or Inferno, and is often seen battling its icy counterpart. Throughout the Final Fantasy games, Ifrit has taken on more of a beast-like appearance.

In Final Fantasy 16, Ifrit is seen as a powerful creature of fire with Demonic attributes. Given its nature, it’s also known as the Infernal or dark Eikon and the second Eikon of fire.

The FFXVI prologue tells fans there can only be one Dominant from the Rosfield house. However, that all changes during a crucial event at the Phoenix Gate, where we see the Phoenix, which is Joshua Rosfield, battle against Ifrit, which is tied to the main character of Final Fantasy 16, Clive Rosfield—Joshua’s older brother.

Is Clive Ifrit’s Dominant in FFXVI?

After the tragic events of this night, Clive becomes the Dominant of Ifrit and ventures down a path filled with enemies, Eikons, and vengeance.

Related: How to preload Final Fantasy 16 on PS5: File size, unlock date

Although Ifrit often appears across the Final Fantasy games, it’s portrayed as a powerful and fiery demonic creature, with Clive Rosfield as its Dominant in FFXVI.

About the author