How to preload Final Fantasy 16 on PS5: file size and unlock date

If you’ve pre-ordered Final Fantasy 16 and are excitedly waiting for its release on June 22, then you should definitely preload the game to ensure you get in as soon as it releases.

There’s nothing worse than buying a highly-anticipated game and then spending a few hours on the day of launch downloading it, all while those with a faster internet connection are already in and spoiling the biggest twists.

If you don’t want that to be you on Final Fantasy 16’s release date, then it’s worth pre-downloading the game—especially given its chunky file size. Want to know how? Read on for how to preload Final Fantasy 16 on PS5, including what the file size is and when preloads unlock.

What is the Final Fantasy 16 file size on PS5?

🚨 FINAL FANTASY XVI



🟫 Download Size : 90.18 GB (Version: 1.000.000)



🟦 Pre-Load : June 20

⬜ Launch : June 22



🟥 #FinalFantasyXVI #PS5 pic.twitter.com/0QkM1glrud — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 17, 2023

Before you preload Final Fantasy 16, you must ensure you have enough free space on your PS5 for the game—because it’s massive.

Final Fantasy 16 reportedly weighs in at an eye-watering 90.1GB, according to PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, which also claims that the patch accompanying the game’s preload will be 300MB. This Twitter account is pretty reliable when it comes to game file sizes and, given we already know the Final Fantasy 16 demo is 18.65 GB, it’s not hard to believe the massive JRPG has a file size to match.

For comparison, God of War: Ragnarok on PS5 weighed in at 84 GB in the US and around 100GB in Europe, so Final Fantasy 16 should be roughly the same size.

When can you preload Fantasy Fantasy 16?

This guy is pretty annoyed because he didn’t preload Final Fantasy 16. Image via Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 16 preloads unlock on June 20, two days prior to the game’s release date. Unfortunately, Square Enix hasn’t shared when exactly preloads unlock on June 20, but we imagine it may be at midnight local time, meaning you should hopefully be able to preload the game as soon as the clock hits midnight in your region. This isn’t confirmed, however.

We will update this section as soon as Square Enix confirms the preload unlock time for Final Fantasy 16.

Related: How to play the Final Fantasy 16 demo

How to preload Final Fantasy 16 on PS5

There’s not long left to wait for Final Fantasy 16. Image via Square Enix

As long as you have already pre-ordered Final Fantasy 16, when preloads do unlock you should be able to preload the game by going to its listing on the PlayStation Store and clicking the download button. Alternatively, navigate to the game in your gaming library and download it from there.

Can you play Final Fantasy 16 early if you preload it?

There’s still time left o pre-order Final Fantasy 16. Image via Square Enix.

Preloading Final Fantasy 16 does not mean you can play the game early. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to wait until the game officially releases on June 22. If you do want a taste of Final Fantasy 16 before the release, however, you can play a Final Fantasy 16 demo right now for free on PS5.

About the author