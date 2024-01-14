Square Enix shares clip teasing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s massive open-world map

Square Enix has revealed more information about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Jan. 14 in the form of a short teaser clip showing the game’s in-game world map, some locations, and a brief look at its fast travel system.

As the sequel to the critically acclaimed action RPG Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth will have several new features, including a larger, more seamless world, improved graphical fidelity, new fan-favorite characters, locations, and more. To display some of what the game includes, Square Enix released a new clip on the game’s official Japanese X account. The clip reveals a short glimpse at the game’s world map along with an open, grassy location surrounded by the ocean.

The video also shows the map filled with several icons, all of which belong to various points of interest, including side missions, main missions, vendors, fast travel points, and more. The gameplay clip also briefly shows a Chocobo next to the character before they bring up the map, which may prove just how large certain areas are and how much more effort is needed to traverse them. Additionally, the clip also showcases how fast the game’s fast travel function is, as the video shows it only takes a few seconds to travel from the open location to a city.

Lastly, the clip seems to have also built more hype for the game, with some fans commenting under the post to voice their approval of the game’s map and fast travel function.

“The map in this game is huge! no wonder you need a chocobo fast travel look fast as well. maybe not as unique like SM2’s pop in fast travel. One more month till we continue the story!!!” a user said on X, formerly Twitter.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looks more promising as time goes on, but we can only wait to see all it has to offer when it launches on Feb. 29 for PlayStation 5.