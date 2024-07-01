How to unlock the Spire of Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

When you reach the end of Final Fantasy XIV‘s Dawntrail expansion, much of the game opens up to you. You can access level 100 dungeons, Trials, and most importantly The Spire of Trial, where you’ll prepare for high-level content.

The Spire of Trial is where you can go to attack a level 100 striking dummy. It’s a fantastic location to test out the rotation of your strongest abilities when your character reaches level 100, especially if you want to prepare to fight some of the most dangerous enemies at the end of Dawntrail. It’s not straightforward where you need to go in FFXIV to get it, and this guide shows you where to unlock The Spire of Trial.

Where to get The Spire of Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with the Eccentric Researcher in Solution Nine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spire of Trial location only becomes available after you reach the end of Final Fantasy XIV‘s Dawntrail expansion. You need to finish all Main Scenario Quests for the expansion, and then the rest of the game opens up. Unfortunately, you also need to unlock the Stone, Sky, Sea region, which you can do by speaking with the Boisterous Bruiser in Idyllshire in the A Striking Opportunity quest. You can find them at coordinates (X:7.3, Y:6.0). After this point, they take you through a short side quest and unlock this area.

After you’ve done this, the next step is to make your way over to Solution Nine, a region you can find as you explore the new Dawntrail areas. Once you finish the story, a new NPC named the Eccentric Researcher appears. They have a quest for you called Trial by Spire, and you can speak with them to start it. Similar to A Striking Opportunity, it’s a short quest to access the new training area, allowing you to practice the more extensive Trials and encounters in FFXIV at level 100. It does help to start grinding up Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics for better gear.

At the end of the Trial by Spire quest, the Eccentric Researcher remains at the final location in Heritage Found at coordinates (X:6.5, Y:8.8). Speak with them whenever you want to visit the Spire by Trial expansion for the Stone, Sky, Sea training area. You can practice against any of the Trials at extreme difficulty, preparing you for these more intense battles.

