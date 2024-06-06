How to play Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail early access

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is the fifth major expansion in the JRPG’s illustrious 11-year history, and thanks to early access, you don’t have to wait until its official launch to hop in.

First launching in 2013, Final Fantasy XIV has had a ton of longevity, with many players continuing to enjoy the MMORPG every month. Even in a world of free-to-play RPGs, the subscription-based nature of FFXIV continues to trump most.

Continuing from 2021’s Endwalker, the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail release offers a new story, jobs, and much more, and you can sample it for yourself with early access.

How to get early access to Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Many hours await. Image via Square Enix

You can play Final Fantasy XIV’s early access by pre-ordering any edition of FF14 Dawntrail, as playing Endwalker and completing several of its missions.

Usually, early access is predicated on procuring more lucrative editions of a title to gain this special access. In this case, any edition of Final Fantasy XIV should suffice. Even the standard edition grants “Early access to Dawntrail,” according to the Sony PlayStation Store.

You don’t need to splash out on more exotic editions, such as the Collector’s Edition or Collector’s Box. But this comes with a caveat if you haven’t played the previous expansion pack.

In the words of the Final Fantasy XIV website, “To be granted early access and play the new content from FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail, users need to be playing FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker and to have completed certain quests.”

Right now, we don’t know what those quests are. More than likely, if you’ve played Endwalker, you’re a veteran who’s logged more than your fair share of Final Fantasy XIV—so this should be a non-issue. If this is your first jumping into the MMO, we advise you to get caught up on Endwalker ASAP and try to power your way through the main story.

As for Dawntrail, check out its system requirements for PC and the Secretlab special edition chairs you can obtain.

