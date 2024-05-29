Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Collector’s Edition price and contents

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy 14 releases in less than two months, with its Collector’s Edition already up for sale. We’re here to check out its contents and price and whether or not it’s worth the purchase.

Recommended Videos

How much does Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Collector’s Edition cost?

Dawntrail aims to overhaul the game’s graphics, adding a ton of worth to the expansion. Image via Square Enix

Square Enix has opted to sell the Collector’s Edition in three ways. The usual Dawntrail Collector’s Edition contains the expansion, digital and physical goods and costs $215. But if you want either only the digital goods or the physical stuff, you can purchase them separately. For $60, the Digital Collector’s Edition contains the expansion and bonus in-game goodies, and the Collector’s Box runs at $155 and nets you the physical side of things (but without the expansion itself).

What does Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Collector’s Edition contain?

The Collector’s Edition is one of the best I’ve ever seen. Image via Square Enix.

The regular Dawntrail Collector’s Edition contains the expansion itself, a new Ark Mount, a Wind-Up Gadget Minion, and a Chocobo Brush as part of the digital side of things, as well as a Dawntrail Special Art Box, a 10-inch tall Warrior of Light figure, a cloth map of the FF14 world, and a beautiful notebook and a high-quality pen case as physical goods. The digital version contains only the expansion and digital bonuses, while the Collector’s Box only has the physical stuff without the expansion.

Is the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Collector’s Box worth it?

Without the expansion, you would be missing out on crucial system changes. Image via Square Enix

The Collector’s Box is a worthwhile investment for eager collectors. It has a ton of high-quality physical stuff and not just a single figurine, unlike some other collector’s editions we’ve seen out there. You get a map, a figure, a notebook, and a pen case, all of which look exceptionally good and high-quality.

The only downside is it costs $155 and doesn’t come with the expansion and digital bonuses. The content is very much worth the price by the looks of it, but I would dish out that extra buck to get the full package.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more