Final Fantasy XIV system requirements: PC specs, listed

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most popular MMOs on the market. Unlike some older MMOs, however, it may require more modern hardware. So, here are the Final Fantasy 14 PC system requirements.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker system requirements

FF14 is easy to run, at least until Dawntrail launches. Image via Square Enix

Based on which version of the game you play, Square Enix recommends different PC specs. Up to the Endwalker expansion, you need an older PC, but a solid one. Here are the specs:

Endwalker minimum specs

CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 2.4GHz or better.

Intel Core i5 @ 2.4GHz or better. RAM : 4GB or more.

: 4GB or more. Free Space: at least 80GB.

at least 80GB. GPU: Nvidia GTX 750, AMD R7 260X or better.

Endwalker recommended specs

CPU : Intel Core i7 @ 3GHz or better.

: Intel Core i7 @ 3GHz or better. RAM : 8GB or more.

: 8GB or more. Free Space : at least 80GB.

: at least 80GB. GPU: Nvidia GTX 970, AMD RX 480, or better.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail system requirements

Dawntrail will significantly improve the graphical fidelity of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play the upcoming Dawntrail expansion pack for Final Fantasy 14, you need more modern system specs. The expansion pack aims to completely overhaul the graphics and technical aspects of the game, drastically increasing its required specifications. Here is what you need to run Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail on your PC:

Dawntrail minimum specs

CPU : Intel Core i7-7700 or better.

: Intel Core i7-7700 or better. RAM : 8GB or more.

: 8GB or more. Free Space : at least 140GB HDD.

: at least 140GB HDD. GPU: Nvidia GTX 970, AMD RX 480, or better.

Dawntrail recommended specs

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700 or better.

: Intel Core i7-9700 or better. RAM : 16GB or more.

: 16GB or more. Free Space : at least 140GB SSD.

: at least 140GB SSD. GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB), AMD RX 5600XT, or better.

Remember to update your drivers before playing any version of Final Fantasy 14. The game also no longer supports 32-bit Windows systems, so make sure you run a 64-bit version of either Windows 10 or 11.

