Final Fantasy XIV system requirements: PC specs, listed

FF14 will be easy to run until Dawntrail launches with new graphics.
Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most popular MMOs on the market. Unlike some older MMOs, however, it may require more modern hardware. So, here are the Final Fantasy 14 PC system requirements.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker system requirements

Final Fantasy XIV cover art
FF14 is easy to run, at least until Dawntrail launches. Image via Square Enix

Based on which version of the game you play, Square Enix recommends different PC specs. Up to the Endwalker expansion, you need an older PC, but a solid one. Here are the specs:

Endwalker minimum specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 2.4GHz or better.
  • RAM: 4GB or more.
  • Free Space: at least 80GB.
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 750, AMD R7 260X or better.

Endwalker recommended specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i7 @ 3GHz or better.
  • RAM: 8GB or more.
  • Free Space: at least 80GB.
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 970, AMD RX 480, or better.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail system requirements

Character in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail.
Dawntrail will significantly improve the graphical fidelity of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play the upcoming Dawntrail expansion pack for Final Fantasy 14, you need more modern system specs. The expansion pack aims to completely overhaul the graphics and technical aspects of the game, drastically increasing its required specifications. Here is what you need to run Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail on your PC:

Dawntrail minimum specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or better.
  • RAM: 8GB or more.
  • Free Space: at least 140GB HDD.
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 970, AMD RX 480, or better.

Dawntrail recommended specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or better.
  • RAM: 16GB or more.
  • Free Space: at least 140GB SSD.
  • GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB), AMD RX 5600XT, or better.

Remember to update your drivers before playing any version of Final Fantasy 14. The game also no longer supports 32-bit Windows systems, so make sure you run a 64-bit version of either Windows 10 or 11.

Final Fantasy 14: All new Dawntrail job changes announced in Letter from the Producer LIVE part 81
A stylized drawing of Meteor, the default male hyur protagonist of Final Fantasy 14, in the Artifact Gear for the Viper job introduced in Dawntrail.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: All new Dawntrail job changes announced in Letter from the Producer LIVE part 81
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 24, 2024
Final Fantasy 14: How to get the most out of the Make It Rain Campaign 2024
A person in an Imp costume from Final Fantasy 14's Make It Rain Campaign event peeks under the costume's headpiece while being cheered on by Gold Saucer attendants.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: How to get the most out of the Make It Rain Campaign 2024
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 20, 2024
Best Final Fantasy Merchandise To Check Out In 2024
aerith in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Best Final Fantasy Merchandise To Check Out In 2024
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 16, 2024
