Here is the list of all FFXIV Endwalker’s main scenario quests

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion Endwalker has ended the narrative arc that began eight years ago—but everything has yet to be said about the story ahead of Dawntrail.

Endwalker was released in December 2021. It featured two new classes, Sage and Reaper, and a long questline of adventures that brought players to new areas such as Sharlayan, the Moon, and the Garlean Empire’s Garlemald.

If you’re still completing the expansion and are wondering whether you’re far from the end or simply want an idea of what’s to come, here is the full list of Endwalker‘s main scenario quests.

All FFXIV Endwalker’s main scenario quests

Level 80 quests

The next ship to sail: first quest, started in Mor Dhona

Old Sharlayan, new to you: first quest in Old Sharlayan

For Thavnair bound: unlocks Thavnair region

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han: final quest from Thavnair’s chain

Hitting the Books: first quest of Sharlayan line

A Seat at the Last Stand

A Labyrinthine Descent: unlocks Labyrinthos area

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full Report, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

Level 81 quests

In the Dark of the Tower: unlocks the expansion’s first dungeon

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

Level 82 quests

Sound the Bell, School’s in

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

How the Mighty are Fallen

At the End of the Trail

A Way Forward

The Last Bastion

Personae Non Gratae

Level 83 quests

His Park Materials

No Good Deed

Alea Iacta Est

Strange Bedfellows

In from the Cold

Gateway of the Gods: unlocks the expansion’s second dungeon

A Trip to the Moon

Sea of Sorrows

The Martyr: unlocks the first trial

Level 84 quests

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale that Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

Returning Home

Level 85 quests

Skies Aflame: unlocks the expansion’s third dungeon

The Blasphemy Unmasked

Amidst the Apocalypse

Beyond the Depths of Despair

That We Might Live

When All Hope Seems Lost

Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes

Simple Pleasures

Under His Wing

At World’s End

Level 86 quests

Their Greatest Contribution

Aether to Aether

A Sentimental Gift

Verdict and Execution

Level 87 quests

Travelers at the Crossroads

A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass

Witness to the Spectacle

Worthy of His Back

A Flower upon Your Return

Hunger in the Garden

Words without Sound

Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen

Caging the Messenger: unlocks the expansion’s fourth dungeon

Thou Must Live, Die, and Know

Level 88 quests

As the Heavens Burn

Outside Help

Going Underground

No Job Too Small

Wise Guides

Agriculture Shock

Sage Council

Hither and Yarns

Once Forged

Bonds of Adamant(ite)

Level 89 quests

Her Children, One and All: unlocks the expansion’s fourth dungeon and the second trial

A Bold Decision

Friends Gathered

Unto the Heavens

A §trange New World

On Burdεned ωings

A Test of Will

Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice

F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ

Where Kn∞wledge Leads

Level 90 quests

Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost

┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••

Hello, World

Forge Ahead

You’re Not Alone

Endwalker (Quest): final quest of the expansion, unlocks last dungeon and trial.

All FFXIV post-Endwalker‘s main scenario quests

Players have to wait a long time between two expansions in FFXIV, which means the developer works to create content that will keep the game fresh while developing the next one.

Dawntrail is expected to release in the summer of 2024. Meanwhile, Endwalker‘s post-story, which lays the groundwork for the next era of FFXIV, is nearing its own end with Patch 6.5 in October 2023.

Patch 6.1 quests

Newfound adventure

Bountiful Ruins: unlocks dungeon

Friends for the Road

Alzadall’s Legacy

A Brother’s Grief

Sharing the Wealth

Bridging the Rift: unlocks sidequest for Alliance raid

Restricted Reading

Void Theory

A Satrap’s Duty

Patch 6.2 quests

In Search of Azdaja: unlocks a dungeon

Shadowed Remnants

Where Everything Begins

Groping in the Dark

Nowhere to Run: unlocks a trial

The Wind Rises

Return from the Void

A World with Light and Life

Buried Memory

Patch 6.3 quests

Once More unto the Void

A Cold Reunion

Kindled Spirit

An Unforeseen Bargain

King of the Moutain (unlocks Lapis Manalis dungeon)

A Dragon’s Resolve

Paths Barred

Desires Untold (unlocks Mount Ordeals Trial)

Gods Revel, Lands Tremble

Patch 6.4 quests

Currying Flavor

Going Haam (unlock the Aetherfont Dungeon)

Like Fear to Flame

The Fallen Empire

Bonds of Trust

Lunar Rendezvous

The Red Side of the Moon

Abyssal Dark (unlocks the Voidcast Dais Trial)

The Dark Throne

How to unlock main scenario quests in FFXIV

There are a lot of quests in FFXIV that are astray from the main paths and players can easily miss them. Fortunately, the main scenario quests aren’t hard to find or unlock.

Usually, the only requirements to progress through the main scenario are to complete the previous steps from the questline and to reach a specific level. In FFXIV, you’ll rarely be limited by your level.

There are so many activities to complete aside from the main scenario, in addition to Roulettes, that you’ll out-level the MSQ most of the time.

Look at the top-left corner to see your current main scenario quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To know exactly where to go to progress through the MSQ, all you need to do is to click on the top-left button on your screen, as shown above. It’ll take you to the page of your next main scenario quest. To know where to go, simply select “Map” and teleport where you need to go.

