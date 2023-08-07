Here is the list of all FFXIV Endwalker’s main scenario quests

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion Endwalker has ended the narrative arc that began eight years ago—but everything has yet to be said about the story ahead of Dawntrail.
Endwalker was released in December 2021. It featured two new classes, Sage and Reaper, and a long questline of adventures that brought players to new areas such as Sharlayan, the Moon, and the Garlean Empire’s Garlemald.
If you’re still completing the expansion and are wondering whether you’re far from the end or simply want an idea of what’s to come, here is the full list of Endwalker‘s main scenario quests.
All FFXIV Endwalker’s main scenario quests
Level 80 quests
- The next ship to sail: first quest, started in Mor Dhona
- Old Sharlayan, new to you: first quest in Old Sharlayan
- For Thavnair bound: unlocks Thavnair region
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han: final quest from Thavnair’s chain
- Hitting the Books: first quest of Sharlayan line
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A Labyrinthine Descent: unlocks Labyrinthos area
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full Report, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
Level 81 quests
- In the Dark of the Tower: unlocks the expansion’s first dungeon
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
Level 82 quests
- Sound the Bell, School’s in
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
- How the Mighty are Fallen
- At the End of the Trail
- A Way Forward
- The Last Bastion
- Personae Non Gratae
Level 83 quests
- His Park Materials
- No Good Deed
- Alea Iacta Est
- Strange Bedfellows
- In from the Cold
- Gateway of the Gods: unlocks the expansion’s second dungeon
- A Trip to the Moon
- Sea of Sorrows
- The Martyr: unlocks the first trial
Level 84 quests
- In Shadow’s Wake
- Helping Hands
- A Harey Situation
- Styled a Hero
- All’s Vale that Endsvale
- Back to Old Tricks
- Setting Things Straight
- Heart of the Matter
- Returning Home
Level 85 quests
- Skies Aflame: unlocks the expansion’s third dungeon
- The Blasphemy Unmasked
- Amidst the Apocalypse
- Beyond the Depths of Despair
- That We Might Live
- When All Hope Seems Lost
- Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes
- Simple Pleasures
- Under His Wing
- At World’s End
Level 86 quests
- Their Greatest Contribution
- Aether to Aether
- A Sentimental Gift
- Verdict and Execution
Level 87 quests
- Travelers at the Crossroads
- A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass
- Witness to the Spectacle
- Worthy of His Back
- A Flower upon Your Return
- Hunger in the Garden
- Words without Sound
- Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen
- Caging the Messenger: unlocks the expansion’s fourth dungeon
- Thou Must Live, Die, and Know
Level 88 quests
- As the Heavens Burn
- Outside Help
- Going Underground
- No Job Too Small
- Wise Guides
- Agriculture Shock
- Sage Council
- Hither and Yarns
- Once Forged
- Bonds of Adamant(ite)
Level 89 quests
- Her Children, One and All: unlocks the expansion’s fourth dungeon and the second trial
- A Bold Decision
- Friends Gathered
- Unto the Heavens
- A §trange New World
- On Burdεned ωings
- A Test of Will
- Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice
- F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ
- Where Kn∞wledge Leads
Level 90 quests
- Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost
- ┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••
- Hello, World
- Forge Ahead
- You’re Not Alone
- Endwalker (Quest): final quest of the expansion, unlocks last dungeon and trial.
All FFXIV post-Endwalker‘s main scenario quests
Players have to wait a long time between two expansions in FFXIV, which means the developer works to create content that will keep the game fresh while developing the next one.
Dawntrail is expected to release in the summer of 2024. Meanwhile, Endwalker‘s post-story, which lays the groundwork for the next era of FFXIV, is nearing its own end with Patch 6.5 in October 2023.
Patch 6.1 quests
- Newfound adventure
- Bountiful Ruins: unlocks dungeon
- Friends for the Road
- Alzadall’s Legacy
- A Brother’s Grief
- Sharing the Wealth
- Bridging the Rift: unlocks sidequest for Alliance raid
- Restricted Reading
- Void Theory
- A Satrap’s Duty
Patch 6.2 quests
- In Search of Azdaja: unlocks a dungeon
- Shadowed Remnants
- Where Everything Begins
- Groping in the Dark
- Nowhere to Run: unlocks a trial
- The Wind Rises
- Return from the Void
- A World with Light and Life
- Buried Memory
Patch 6.3 quests
- Once More unto the Void
- A Cold Reunion
- Kindled Spirit
- An Unforeseen Bargain
- King of the Moutain (unlocks Lapis Manalis dungeon)
- A Dragon’s Resolve
- Paths Barred
- Desires Untold (unlocks Mount Ordeals Trial)
- Gods Revel, Lands Tremble
Patch 6.4 quests
- Currying Flavor
- Going Haam (unlock the Aetherfont Dungeon)
- Like Fear to Flame
- The Fallen Empire
- Bonds of Trust
- Lunar Rendezvous
- The Red Side of the Moon
- Abyssal Dark (unlocks the Voidcast Dais Trial)
- The Dark Throne
How to unlock main scenario quests in FFXIV
There are a lot of quests in FFXIV that are astray from the main paths and players can easily miss them. Fortunately, the main scenario quests aren’t hard to find or unlock.
Usually, the only requirements to progress through the main scenario are to complete the previous steps from the questline and to reach a specific level. In FFXIV, you’ll rarely be limited by your level.
There are so many activities to complete aside from the main scenario, in addition to Roulettes, that you’ll out-level the MSQ most of the time.
To know exactly where to go to progress through the MSQ, all you need to do is to click on the top-left button on your screen, as shown above. It’ll take you to the page of your next main scenario quest. To know where to go, simply select “Map” and teleport where you need to go.