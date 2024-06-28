How to get the free Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Need a quick makeover before heading to your new adventures in Tural? Don’t rush to the online store just yet—the free Fantasia promised to all players with the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is finally available and only costs five minutes of your time.

It’s a bargain compared to the full-length campaign you must finish before getting the free Fantasia at the end of FFXIV: A Realm Reborn. The best part is that you don’t even need to catch up on the MSQ or buy Dawntrail at all—the free Fantasia is distributed via a new beginner-level quest anyone can pick up.

How to unlock the free Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

You can grab the new Fantasia quest, Bottled Fantasy, from a Medicine Merchant lurking around the entrance to the Sapphire Avenue Exchange when entering from the main road of the Steps of Nald. While it’s labeled as a level one quest, there is one small requirement: You need to have completed the level 17 ARR quest, The Scions of the Seventh Dawn.

He’s just about what you’d expect from an alleyway merchant in Ul’dah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon accepting the quest, the Medicine Merchant sends you on a small fetch quest back to the Steps of Nald. You can find your quest target loitering around the side of the Ruby Road Exchange. Speak to him, get your bag of money, then head back to the Medicine Merchant.

And that’s all there is to it. After a short cutscene, you’re handed a vial of Fantasia with no strings attached. Just make sure you have enough time to spend customizing your character before using it and logging out—the recent Fantasia overhaul means that you have a full hour to tweak and test your new appearance out in new lighting and cutscenes until you have everything just perfect.

