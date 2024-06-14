Forgot password
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail release countdown – Exact start time and date

Make sure you can launch into Dawntrail when it goes live.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024

The Dawntrail expansion has nearly arrived in Final Fantasy XIV, where players will get the chance to explore Yok Tural and Xak Tural. There are multiple adventures and exciting opportunities to learn about, and we have a better idea of when the expansion will launch.

The exact launch time varies based on your region and whether you have early access. For those who did pre-order Dawntrail, early access is built into this bundle, giving you a full weekend in advance to enjoy Final Fantasy XIV‘s new area and classes. Other players only have to wait a few extra days, but it might be enough time to wait for the servers to cool down so everyone can jump into the game and play.

When does Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail release?

Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
The female Hrothgar is the new playable character race Final Fantasy XIV players can select. Image via Square Enix

The official release date for Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion is July 2, 2024. But if you have early access to the expansion, it goes live on June 28, 2024. The early access gives you four full days of playing Final Fantasy XIV before anyone else can jump into the game. Although you might have early access, expect the servers to be difficult as the Endwalker expansion suffered several server issues weeks after it went live, making it tough for all players to launch the game months after it went live.

Here’s the official countdown for when the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail early access goes live, and when Dawntrail goes live for everyone. It should be available early in the morning on June 28.

Leading up to the release of Dawntrail, the Final Fantasy XIV will be offline for an extended period. If you’re gearing up to prepare your character before the expansion launches properly, make sure you give yourself several days to clean up any lingering tasks you might have in your Main Scenario Quest list or any of the side content you work to chip away at before you get saddled with even more. You also want to make sure to check out the major changes for each Job, coming to everyone regardless of whether you get the expansion or not.

You can still secure your copy of Dawntrail before the release and secure early access. Anyone who would prefer to grab it afterward can still play Final Fantasy XIV before the expansion officially launches. You won’t be able to explore new areas or any new content, though.

