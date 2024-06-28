How to redeem pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

You might be able to upgrade to the Digital Deluxe edition anytime, but pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy XIV are a one-and-done deal you won’t see again after the official launch. If you haven’t already, pick up your Dawntrail pre-order bonuses before heading off to Tural.

Where to redeem Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail pre-order bonuses

Like any other in-game item bought from the online store or redeemed through Mogstation, FFXIV Dawntrail’s pre-order bonuses are delivered right to your character via Delivery Moogle. You can access your inbox through any Delivery Moogle NPC in any city, private apartment lobby, or mailbox at your private housing (provided you’ve set one down on your lawn).

Tab over from “Letters from Friends” to “Purchases and Rewards,” and you should find a new letter with your pre-order bonuses attached.

Make sure you have enough room in your inventory to claim the items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve only registered your pre-order code right before logging in, there’s a small chance the letter won’t have arrived yet. The item delivery service is notoriously unpredictable, sometimes taking up to 24 hours to send purchases and rewards. In this case, continue playing while waiting for the letter to arrive.

If 24 hours have passed and you still haven’t gotten your bonuses, press the Reward/Purchase Delivery Request button at the top of your inbox. Try not to press this button before 24 hours have passed or in close succession over a few hours—it can actually make your delivery take longer by clogging the system and resetting your order.

All Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail pre-order bonuses

In addition to early access, pre-ordering any edition of FFXIV Dawntrail also comes with:

Wind-up Zidane minion

Azeyma’s earring

While it might not seem like much, Azeyma’s earring is a game-changer for leveling up your jobs. It gives a whopping 30 percent bonus to all EXP gained while at or under level 90, making it a must-have for getting Pictomancer or Viper ready for the Dawntrail MSQ. The earring also automatically syncs to your level, making it best-in-slot while you’re leveling—you just have to put it on and never worry about it again until you finally hit level 90.

