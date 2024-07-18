How to get the King Porxie mount from the FFXIV and Gong Cha collaboration

Previously only offered in a Japan-exclusive promotion, the Porxie King is back for another franchise campaign—and this time, he’s available for players in North America, Europe, and Oceania through the Gong Cha and Final Fantasy XIV collaboration.

From now until late August, you can head to your local Gong Cha to grab bubble tea and earn the exclusive Porxie King mount, as well as a themed keychain.

How the FFXIV and Gong Cha collaboration event works

As announced in the 82nd Live Letter this week, the FFXIV and Gong Cha promotion lasts from July 17 to August 28 and features three exclusive themed items that all come with specially designed cups: The Fat Cat Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Fat Chocobo Mango Frozen Tea, and Cactuar Matcha Milk Tea.

While you may want to get the special drinks before the cups are sold out for your own collecting purposes, you don’t actually need to buy any of them to qualify for collaboration rewards. You only need to buy three medium teas in a single interaction to receive a scratch card that can be redeemed for the Porxie King mount online.

If you’re planning on making multiple trips—or you’re just not interested in the mount—you can ask for one of the themed keychains for your three-tea purchase instead of the scratch card. Ask ahead before making your decision, as the keychain designs vary by region, and some stores also offer the option to buy the keychain outright instead of as a promotional reward.

If you’re planning on getting a mount and a keychain, you may want to get the keychain while they’re still in stock. Image via Square Enix

Additionally, make sure your Gong Cha is a qualifying location before making any purchases, as not every store is participating. You can find your closest local store through the official website and call ahead to ask for more details.

How to redeem the Gong Cha and FFXIV collaboration Porxie King mount

Once you have your Porxie King scratch card, don’t go entering it into your Mogstation account just yet—the code on the card isn’t actually the item code. First, you have to go to the special FFXIV redemption website and log into your Square Enix account before redeeming the card code there. You can then take the item code provided from the website to the Mogstation and redeem it in the item code menu of your dashboard, and voila—you have the Porxie King to add to your collection of mounts from Dawntrail.

Keep in ming there are a few important details and limitations to the redemption process:

The Porxie King is not an account-wide mount and can only be distributed to one character.

The Square Enix account you use to redeem the scratch card code does not have to match your Mogstation service account.

However, only one card code can be redeemed per Square Enix account.

The item code cannot be registered to a Free Trial account.

As is the case with the majority of FFXIV promotional item, the codes are not region-locked and can be registered to any account with an active subscription. If you wanted, you could get codes from a friend in a participating region to purchase for you (and vice-versa).

