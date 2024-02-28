How to get and use Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There’s a lot to do in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (maybe even too much?), but you’ll always want to be on the lookout for Moogle Medals.

Recommended Videos

If you played Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll already be familiar with Moogle Medals and what they do. If you decided to skip that game and jump straight into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (though why would you, given it’s a direct sequel?), here’s a rundown of how you can acquire Moogle Medals and how to use them.

How to get Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can find Moogle Medals almost anywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in the last game, Moogle Medals can be found in Shinra boxes scattered across the massive open world, which you can break open by attacking them. However, you’re not guaranteed to find a Moogle Medal in every box you break; their appearance is randomized. A little annoying, maybe, but you’re bound to constantly come across these boxes throughout the adventure. Especially if you intend on checking out everything it has to offer, which can take over a hundred hours to do.

Moogle Medals can also be dug up by Chocobos by inspecting glowing spots on the ground as you ride them. We suspect Moogle Medals can sometimes randomly drop from defeating enemies in battle too, but we’ve yet to properly test this. That said, you should be engaging in battles regularly anyway to strengthen the party and level up your Materia.

How to use Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You’ll need to find locations marked by a Moogle symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply put, Moogle Medals are a unique form of currency you can trade for items, ranging from simple Ethers to Materia and special accessories. In Remake, you had to return to a specific area and speak with Moggie, a boy cosplaying as a Moogle, every time you wanted to exchange medals, but that’s no longer the case with Rebirth. Instead, you can find multiple Moogle Merchants (as in actual Moogles) throughout the open world who will accept your Moogle Medals.

There is a merchant for each region in Rebirth, and you can find them by completing Moogle Intel missions. You do need to find these missions for yourself, either by exploring the world or by activating the Remnawave Towers, which reveal the locations of Moogle Intel missions if they’re nearby. They’ll be marked with a Moogle symbol, as shown in the image above, and they serve as fast travel points once you’ve reached them.

As for the missions themselves, it’s the same one every time: round up and catch five Moogles while avoiding obstacles and traps. Each mission gets progressively harder as you complete them, adding a countdown timer as well as making the Moogles more aggressive and the areas harder to navigate. Once you’ve cleared the mission, the Merchant will appear, and you can finally hand over those medals you’ve been hoarding.

Feel free to replay this minigame to earn more medals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With every Moogle Intel mission you clear, you’ll also raise the Merchant Rank, increasing the range of items they’ll have on offer. Not only that, but clearing the missions nets you Moogle Medals as well, and you can replay them if you ever find yourself lacking the medals needed for a specific item. So, you don’t have to fruitlessly scour the land for random drops from Shinra boxes.

And with that, you know everything you need to know about Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Try not to let yourself get too obsessed with repeating the Moogle wrangling minigame since there are many other side activities to lose time to, such as the Queen’s Blood card game and searching for Cactuars.