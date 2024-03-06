FF7 Rebirth New Game Plus mode, explained

Whether you’re a completionist or a player who’d like to spend a few more hours in your favorite title, the New Game Plus mode will have you covered. This mode also exists in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth but in a more unofficial way.

I have a rather complicated relationship with New Game Plus modes. Though I don’t usually extend my stay in completed games, I can quickly change my mind if there are achievements or more content involved. When I finished FF7 Rebirth, I felt like there was much content that I missed, so I wanted to continue playing in a New Game Plus mode.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in FF7 Rebirth?

The game’s not over yet. Image via Square Enix

No, there isn’t an official New Game Plus mode in FF7 Rebirth, but it’s possible to replicate the same experience after completing the game. Despite being a makeshift method, it still allows players to continue enjoying FF7 Rebirth as if they’re playing in a New Game Plus mode.

How to play FF7 Rebirth in New Game Plus mode?

Before you can start playing FF7 Rebirth in its unofficial New Game Plus mode, you first have to complete the game and reach its ending. How long it takes to beat FF7 Rebirth will depend on your gaming habits, and you’ll need to say yes when the game asks you about creating a post-story save.

When you start FF7 Rebirth again, load an existing save and select your post-story instance. With access to a chapter selection screen, you’ll be able to bounce all over FF7 Rebirth’s storyline.

When you start playing a post-story save, you’ll get to keep the following progression in FF7 Rebirth:

Levels.

Weapons and respective upgrades, accessories, and armor.

Skill nodes.

Affinities and Gils.

Post-story is also an excellent time to try out higher difficulty levels, especially if you were more focused on the storyline in your first playthrough, like me.