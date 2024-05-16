It’s almost time to kick back with a nice, cold Mountain Dew and enjoy some Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Dawntrail will be released on July 2, but you can start gearing up for it now by piling up bottles of Mountain Dew to earn rewards both in and out of the game as part of a special collab between FF and MtnDew. If you’ve ever wanted a custom keycap set themed around FFXIV, a shirt, or even sweatpants, then it’s time to stock up on the Dew.

There’s a massive number of different rewards to claim, but all of them require Mountain Dew purchases to find a code underneath the bottle. It doesn’t matter if you drink them, give them away, or spill them down the sink, but you’ll need a purchase to make this FFXIV reward lifestyle a reality.

Here’s everything there is to know about FFXIV’s Mountain Dew rewards and how to claim them.

How to get and redeem FFXIV Mountain Dew rewards

A pretty new mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to Do the Dew and get yourself a flying Mountain Zu mount for FFXIV.

Buy specially-marked Mountain Dew products, each with different point values: 100 points: Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew Code Red, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Live Wire. 200 points: Mountain Dew Purple Thunder, Mountain Dew Overdrive, Mountain Dew Maui Burst, Mountain Dew Frostbite.

Enter the 10-digit alphanumeric codes found underneath the bottle caps on the Mountain Dew FFXIV website. You’ll need to make an account using your email address and a password.

Use your accumulated points to purchase rewards in the Marketplace. Rewards include in-game items like Mountain Zu mount (600 Points), pots of Metallic Blue dye, pots of Metallic Orange dye, pots of Metallic Green dye, and Sparkling Citrus Refreshment. Real-world rewards include FFXIV figurines, plushies, FFXIV-themed keyboard keycaps, FFXIV-themed desk mat, a FFXIV-themed drink cup, various T-shirts, hoodies, and pants, and more.



This promotion is for the U.S. only. But if you’re in the U.S., get out there and do the Dew. In total, there are over 20 rewards to earn, so you’ll need to purchase quite a few Dews to claim all of them, like the Taito plush that costs 4,000 points.

Will you be doing the Dew this summer in FFXIV Dawntrail? The promotion will only be available for a limited time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more