Three bottles of Mountain Dew beverages are posed next to the Collector's Edition box of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail.
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Final Fantasy

Yes, the US-only Final Fantasy 14 and Mountain Dew collaboration is real

Cheeto dust not included.
Image of Corin MJ Bae
Corin MJ Bae
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:01 pm

It sounds like an internet meme cooked up on Reddit, but it’s really true: Final Fantasy 14 is partnering with Mountain Dew Gaming to bring you Mountain Dew-themed in-game items.

Recommended Videos

The promotion is apparently in preparation for the release of Dawntrail, though how exactly the soda brand relates to the upcoming expansion beyond sharing vaguely summery vibes is anyone’s guess. Available only in the US from May 16 to June 14, the FF14 x MTN Dew Gaming collaboration offers the Mountain Zu—a teal-colored variant of the existing Zu mount—and the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment, which is legally distinct from a real bottle of Mountain Dew. 

A FFXIV and Mountain Dew promotional image featuring the Mountain Zu.
“Mountain Zu” is one heck of a pun. Image via Square Enix

The promotion ties into the existing Mountain Dew Gaming program, where you enter codes from the bottlecaps of eligible Mountain Dew products to collect points that you can cash in for various game-related items. You will need to create and register an account with Mountain Dew Gaming in order to collect points and access the rewards marketplace.

The Mountain Zu mount and Sparkling Citrus Refreshment cost 600 and 100 points respectively, with one bottlecap code earning you 100 points each. But if you’re willing to put down the cash, the promotion does offer some much more expensive items, including themed keycap sets, plushies, t-shirts, and even PUMA sweaters and joggers. You can even buy yourself the starter edition of FF14 itself for 10,000 Mountain Dew Gaming points, which may or may not be a discount depending on the price of soda at your local stores. 

While the specially marked bottles are exclusive to the US, the codes for the in-game items can’t actually be restricted to any region. If you have a friend in America willing to chug soda for you, you can potentially redeem the codes from Mountain Dew Gaming and register them to your account even if you live outside of the US.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis event guide
A stylized icon of a moogle, a creature from the Final Fantasy series, posing above various rewards for the Moogle Treasure Trove event in FF14.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis event guide
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 15, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14’s European servers battered for 5 days in worst DDoS spree since 2018
The default male hyur player character of Final Fantasy 14 leads a team of adventurers through a town in Tural, the new setting of Dawntrail.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14’s European servers battered for 5 days in worst DDoS spree since 2018
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 10, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release countdown: Exact start time and date
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release countdown: Exact start time and date
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis event guide
A stylized icon of a moogle, a creature from the Final Fantasy series, posing above various rewards for the Moogle Treasure Trove event in FF14.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis event guide
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 15, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14’s European servers battered for 5 days in worst DDoS spree since 2018
The default male hyur player character of Final Fantasy 14 leads a team of adventurers through a town in Tural, the new setting of Dawntrail.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14’s European servers battered for 5 days in worst DDoS spree since 2018
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 10, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release countdown: Exact start time and date
Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar from Final Fantasy 14, smiles into the distance.
Category: Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release countdown: Exact start time and date
Corin MJ Bae Corin MJ Bae May 10, 2024
Author
Corin MJ Bae
Corin is a lifelong RPG enthusiast and has been writing guides, news, and reviews for games since 2019. Their favourite games to write about include Final Fantasy, Persona, Pokemon, and for some reason, Minecraft. While they love to dig into any new major RPG release, you'll most likely find them grinding tomestones in FFXIV or reinstalling Skyrim for the millionth time.