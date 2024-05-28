F1 24 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

F1 24 is the latest entry in the long-running series, and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn across its variety of game modes.

Whether you’re gunning for glory in Career Mode or focusing your attention on F1 World, F1 24 has plenty to keep you occupied, and completionists will have a field day with a wealth of achievements to claim.

We’ve got the full list of all achievements and trophies here, along with their Gamerscore value and trophy rarity.

All F1 24 trophies and achievements

There are 50 achievements to earn in F1 24, with the same number on PlayStation as well as the exclusive Platinum trophy earned by securing all other trophies in the game. A full list is below:

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore The Best of the Best Unlock all F1 24 trophies. Platinum N/A Lights, Camera, Action! Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode. Bronze 5G Downtown Snapper Take a photo using photomode at Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Monaco, Marina Bay, and Las Vegas. Bronze 10G Tremendous Trio Line-up in an optimal grid position, make an optimal pit stop, and set the fastest lap. Bronze 15G Up at the Pointy End Achieve your first pole position. Bronze 5G Takes the Flag! Win your first race. Bronze 10G Showing Them How It’s Done Win an online race. Bronze 10G A Great Weekend Be the fastest in all practice sessions, take pole position, and win the race. Bronze 20G Well Seasoned Complete 24 Races. Bronze 10G A Lump in my Throat Win the Drivers’ Championship. Silver 100G Mechanical Marvel Win the Constructors’ Championship. Silver 75G All Areas Covered In MyTeam, develop a component in every R&D Department. Bronze 10G Front Row Friends Lock out the front row with your friend in Two-Player Career. Bronze 10G Development Race Upgrade an item in F1 World. Bronze 5G Crafty! Craft an item from a blueprint in F1 World. Bronze 5G One of a Kind Equip a Unique item in F1 World. Bronze 15G Pass the Spanner Equip an item in F1 World. Bronze 5G Up and Running Redeem a completed goal in F1 World. Bronze 5G Safely Does It Complete your first Safety Rating A race in F1 World. Bronze 20G Got, Got, Got, Got… Unlock 100 sticks in the Compendium. Silver 40G 99 Club Reach an overall driver rating of 99 with any driver. Gold 75G Custom Hotshot Reach an overall driver rating of 80 with a custom driver. Bronze 20G Laser Focused Reach a Focus Rating of 90. Bronze 15G Just Better Successfully defeat a rival in the Championship Narrative Rivalry type. Bronze 10G It’s Getting Hot in Here Increase a rivalry to Heated status. Bronze 10G It’s Not Me, It’s You Increase a rivalry to Career Defining status. Silver 40G Not Making Friends Have three active rivalries with three different drivers. Bronze 20G Rise to the Challenge! Activate an R&D Scenario. Bronze 5G GOAT Complete all accolades for any Driver/. Gold 75G Objectively Dynamic Complete 25 Dynamic Objectives Bronze 10G Strong Relations Reach relationship level three with any Specialist in Driver Career. Bronze 10G Silly Season Complete all three secret meetings and join that team at the end of the season. Bronze 10G Extra Curricular Complete all four Specialist goals in a single race weekend. Bronze 10G Target Acquired Set a target three above your current rating and achieve it during a season. Bronze 20G Do I Recognise You? Achieve 55% Recognition or higher with any team in Driver Career. Bronze 10G The First of Many Earn your first Accolade in Driver Career. Bronze 5G Sign on the Dotted Line Agree to a multi-year contract with a team in Driver Career. Silver 40G Perk-Fection Earn four Perks from your Specialists as any driver in Driver Career. Bronze 10G Sum of Its Parts Dismantle 50 items in F1 World. Bronze 10G Vending Machine Complete a goal from each of the seven Vendors in F1 World. Bronze 10G Going Up Get promoted to a higher division in Ranked. Bronze 10G Double Dutch As Max Verstappen, win a race at Circuit Zandvoort. Bronze 10G Full English As Lando Norris, win a race at Silverstone in a McLaren. Bronze 10G True Fan Earn 10,000 Fan Points in a single F1 World season. Bronze 15G Reach Out to the Fans Complete 10 Fan Liaison goals in F1 World. Bronze 10G Hey Big Fan Token Spender! Spend a total of 1000 Fan Tokens in F1 World. Bronze 40G In The Zone Be in the winning zone of either a Constructor or Driver Fanzone Room. Silver 40G Tough Choices Lock-In your Fanzone choices for a new F1 World season three times. Silver 40G Express your Fandom Equip a different Expression Label on your Super Licence profile. Bronze 15G All The Points Win a Sprint Race, Grand Prix, and set the fastest lap in a single race weekend. Bronze 10G Everyone’s a Winner Unlock 30 stickers from the Champions category in the Compendium. Bronze 10G

