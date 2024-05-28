Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso in F1 24.
F1 24 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

A big to-do list.
F1 24 is the latest entry in the long-running series, and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn across its variety of game modes.

Whether you’re gunning for glory in Career Mode or focusing your attention on F1 World, F1 24 has plenty to keep you occupied, and completionists will have a field day with a wealth of achievements to claim.

We’ve got the full list of all achievements and trophies here, along with their Gamerscore value and trophy rarity.

All F1 24 trophies and achievements

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in F1 24.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 50 achievements to earn in F1 24, with the same number on PlayStation as well as the exclusive Platinum trophy earned by securing all other trophies in the game. A full list is below:

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
The Best of the BestUnlock all F1 24 trophies.PlatinumN/A
Lights, Camera, Action!Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode.Bronze5G
Downtown SnapperTake a photo using photomode at Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Monaco, Marina Bay, and Las Vegas.Bronze10G
Tremendous TrioLine-up in an optimal grid position, make an optimal pit stop, and set the fastest lap.Bronze15G
Up at the Pointy EndAchieve your first pole position.Bronze5G
Takes the Flag!Win your first race.Bronze10G
Showing Them How It’s DoneWin an online race.Bronze10G
A Great WeekendBe the fastest in all practice sessions, take pole position, and win the race.Bronze20G
Well SeasonedComplete 24 Races.Bronze10G
A Lump in my ThroatWin the Drivers’ Championship.Silver100G
Mechanical MarvelWin the Constructors’ Championship.Silver75G
All Areas CoveredIn MyTeam, develop a component in every R&D Department.Bronze10G
Front Row FriendsLock out the front row with your friend in Two-Player Career.Bronze10G
Development RaceUpgrade an item in F1 World.Bronze5G
Crafty!Craft an item from a blueprint in F1 World.Bronze5G
One of a KindEquip a Unique item in F1 World.Bronze15G
Pass the SpannerEquip an item in F1 World.Bronze5G
Up and RunningRedeem a completed goal in F1 World.Bronze5G
Safely Does ItComplete your first Safety Rating A race in F1 World.Bronze20G
Got, Got, Got, Got…Unlock 100 sticks in the Compendium.Silver40G
99 ClubReach an overall driver rating of 99 with any driver.Gold75G
Custom HotshotReach an overall driver rating of 80 with a custom driver.Bronze20G
Laser FocusedReach a Focus Rating of 90.Bronze15G
Just BetterSuccessfully defeat a rival in the Championship Narrative Rivalry type.Bronze10G
It’s Getting Hot in HereIncrease a rivalry to Heated status.Bronze10G
It’s Not Me, It’s YouIncrease a rivalry to Career Defining status.Silver40G
Not Making FriendsHave three active rivalries with three different drivers.Bronze20G
Rise to the Challenge!Activate an R&D Scenario.Bronze5G
GOATComplete all accolades for any Driver/.Gold75G
Objectively DynamicComplete 25 Dynamic ObjectivesBronze10G
Strong RelationsReach relationship level three with any Specialist in Driver Career.Bronze10G
Silly SeasonComplete all three secret meetings and join that team at the end of the season.Bronze10G
Extra CurricularComplete all four Specialist goals in a single race weekend.Bronze10G
Target AcquiredSet a target three above your current rating and achieve it during a season.Bronze20G
Do I Recognise You?Achieve 55% Recognition or higher with any team in Driver Career.Bronze10G
The First of ManyEarn your first Accolade in Driver Career.Bronze5G
Sign on the Dotted LineAgree to a multi-year contract with a team in Driver Career.Silver40G
Perk-FectionEarn four Perks from your Specialists as any driver in Driver Career.Bronze10G
Sum of Its PartsDismantle 50 items in F1 World.Bronze10G
Vending MachineComplete a goal from each of the seven Vendors in F1 World.Bronze10G
Going UpGet promoted to a higher division in Ranked.Bronze10G
Double DutchAs Max Verstappen, win a race at Circuit Zandvoort.Bronze10G
Full EnglishAs Lando Norris, win a race at Silverstone in a McLaren.Bronze10G
True FanEarn 10,000 Fan Points in a single F1 World season.Bronze15G
Reach Out to the FansComplete 10 Fan Liaison goals in F1 World.Bronze10G
Hey Big Fan Token Spender!Spend a total of 1000 Fan Tokens in F1 World.Bronze40G
In The ZoneBe in the winning zone of either a Constructor or Driver Fanzone Room.Silver40G
Tough ChoicesLock-In your Fanzone choices for a new F1 World season three times.Silver40G
Express your FandomEquip a different Expression Label on your Super Licence profile.Bronze15G
All The PointsWin a Sprint Race, Grand Prix, and set the fastest lap in a single race weekend.Bronze10G
Everyone’s a WinnerUnlock 30 stickers from the Champions category in the Compendium.Bronze10G
