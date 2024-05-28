F1 24 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

F1 24 is the latest entry in the long-running series, and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn across its variety of game modes.
Whether you’re gunning for glory in Career Mode or focusing your attention on F1 World, F1 24 has plenty to keep you occupied, and completionists will have a field day with a wealth of achievements to claim.
We’ve got the full list of all achievements and trophies here, along with their Gamerscore value and trophy rarity.
All F1 24 trophies and achievements
There are 50 achievements to earn in F1 24, with the same number on PlayStation as well as the exclusive Platinum trophy earned by securing all other trophies in the game. A full list is below:
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|The Best of the Best
|Unlock all F1 24 trophies.
|Platinum
|N/A
|Lights, Camera, Action!
|Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode.
|Bronze
|5G
|Downtown Snapper
|Take a photo using photomode at Jeddah, Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Monaco, Marina Bay, and Las Vegas.
|Bronze
|10G
|Tremendous Trio
|Line-up in an optimal grid position, make an optimal pit stop, and set the fastest lap.
|Bronze
|15G
|Up at the Pointy End
|Achieve your first pole position.
|Bronze
|5G
|Takes the Flag!
|Win your first race.
|Bronze
|10G
|Showing Them How It’s Done
|Win an online race.
|Bronze
|10G
|A Great Weekend
|Be the fastest in all practice sessions, take pole position, and win the race.
|Bronze
|20G
|Well Seasoned
|Complete 24 Races.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|A Lump in my Throat
|Win the Drivers’ Championship.
|Silver
|100G
|Mechanical Marvel
|Win the Constructors’ Championship.
|Silver
|75G
|All Areas Covered
|In MyTeam, develop a component in every R&D Department.
|Bronze
|10G
|Front Row Friends
|Lock out the front row with your friend in Two-Player Career.
|Bronze
|10G
|Development Race
|Upgrade an item in F1 World.
|Bronze
|5G
|Crafty!
|Craft an item from a blueprint in F1 World.
|Bronze
|5G
|One of a Kind
|Equip a Unique item in F1 World.
|Bronze
|15G
|Pass the Spanner
|Equip an item in F1 World.
|Bronze
|5G
|Up and Running
|Redeem a completed goal in F1 World.
|Bronze
|5G
|Safely Does It
|Complete your first Safety Rating A race in F1 World.
|Bronze
|20G
|
|Got, Got, Got, Got…
|Unlock 100 sticks in the Compendium.
|Silver
|40G
|99 Club
|Reach an overall driver rating of 99 with any driver.
|Gold
|75G
|Custom Hotshot
|Reach an overall driver rating of 80 with a custom driver.
|Bronze
|20G
|Laser Focused
|Reach a Focus Rating of 90.
|Bronze
|15G
|Just Better
|Successfully defeat a rival in the Championship Narrative Rivalry type.
|Bronze
|10G
|It’s Getting Hot in Here
|Increase a rivalry to Heated status.
|Bronze
|10G
|It’s Not Me, It’s You
|Increase a rivalry to Career Defining status.
|Silver
|40G
|Not Making Friends
|Have three active rivalries with three different drivers.
|Bronze
|20G
|Rise to the Challenge!
|Activate an R&D Scenario.
|Bronze
|5G
|GOAT
|Complete all accolades for any Driver/.
|Gold
|75G
|
|Objectively Dynamic
|Complete 25 Dynamic Objectives
|Bronze
|10G
|Strong Relations
|Reach relationship level three with any Specialist in Driver Career.
|Bronze
|10G
|Silly Season
|Complete all three secret meetings and join that team at the end of the season.
|Bronze
|10G
|Extra Curricular
|Complete all four Specialist goals in a single race weekend.
|Bronze
|10G
|Target Acquired
|Set a target three above your current rating and achieve it during a season.
|Bronze
|20G
|Do I Recognise You?
|Achieve 55% Recognition or higher with any team in Driver Career.
|Bronze
|10G
|The First of Many
|Earn your first Accolade in Driver Career.
|Bronze
|5G
|Sign on the Dotted Line
|Agree to a multi-year contract with a team in Driver Career.
|Silver
|40G
|Perk-Fection
|Earn four Perks from your Specialists as any driver in Driver Career.
|Bronze
|10G
|Sum of Its Parts
|Dismantle 50 items in F1 World.
|Bronze
|10G
|
|Vending Machine
|Complete a goal from each of the seven Vendors in F1 World.
|Bronze
|10G
|Going Up
|Get promoted to a higher division in Ranked.
|Bronze
|10G
|Double Dutch
|As Max Verstappen, win a race at Circuit Zandvoort.
|Bronze
|10G
|Full English
|As Lando Norris, win a race at Silverstone in a McLaren.
|Bronze
|10G
|True Fan
|Earn 10,000 Fan Points in a single F1 World season.
|Bronze
|15G
|Reach Out to the Fans
|Complete 10 Fan Liaison goals in F1 World.
|Bronze
|10G
|Hey Big Fan Token Spender!
|Spend a total of 1000 Fan Tokens in F1 World.
|Bronze
|40G
|In The Zone
|Be in the winning zone of either a Constructor or Driver Fanzone Room.
|Silver
|40G
|Tough Choices
|Lock-In your Fanzone choices for a new F1 World season three times.
|Silver
|40G
|Express your Fandom
|Equip a different Expression Label on your Super Licence profile.
|Bronze
|15G
|All The Points
|Win a Sprint Race, Grand Prix, and set the fastest lap in a single race weekend.
|Bronze
|10G
|Everyone’s a Winner
|Unlock 30 stickers from the Champions category in the Compendium.
|Bronze
|10G
