How to change your F1 24 setup

Getting the best performance in F1 24 may require changing your setup before the race—and we’ve got an explanation on how you can change your car to suit your needs.

Changing the F1 24 setup can improve your performance on track and give you a better chance of overhauling your rivals. However, finding the specific settings can be tricky if you are inexperienced.

Fortunately for you, we’re here to help with our simple guide on how to tweak your F1 24 setup, which you can read below.

How to change F1 24 setup

Full control. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your F1 24 setup before an event—but make sure any tweaks in Career Mode before you enter qualifying because Parc Ferme rules restrict you from making any adjustments after the qualifying session begins.

To tweak your F1 24 setup before entering an event, follow these steps:

Select the Session Info when sitting in the pit behind the wheel (X on Xbox, Square on PlayStation, Shift on PC).

Navigate to the Settings tab from the top menu.

Select the Car Setup screen.

Choose from the Preset options or select Custom Setup to create your own setup.

You can also customize preset options to suit your preferences, with the ability to tweak your Fuel Load, Aerodynamics, Transmission, Suspension Geometry, Suspension, Brakes, and Tyres. Each of the settings has a brief description to accompany it.

If you’re inexperienced with creating custom setups, the best option is to find a Preset that suits the track you are racing on or find ideal setups for specific tracks from other players in the community.

