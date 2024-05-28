How to get F1 24 early access

If you’re looking to get a taste of the adrenaline-fueled action in F1 2024, you’re in luck and can get the Formula One game in early access.

F1 2024 attempts to replicate the exhilarating Formula One experiences it’s based on, building on the legacy of its previous racing titles. The game offers a Driver Career mode placing you into the drivers’ shoes to craft your ultimate racing job. The game also features a new driver accolades system, secret contract meetings, and multi-season rivalries to keep things fresh. So, how can you get in early and play F1 24?

How can you get early access to F1 24?

F1 24 brings your favorite Formula One.

You can get up to three days of early access starting on May 28 with an EA Play Pro subscription, which costs $16.99/month. You can also purchase the game’s Championship Edition for $89.99, including multiple other goodies like a VIP Podium Pass, 18,000 PitCoins, two MyTeam Icons, and access to early special events and unlockable rewards. Keep in mind that once your EA Play subscription expires, you won’t be able to play the game anymore, but with the Championship Edition, you can keep the game at no additional monthly costs.

If you are a new player getting into the racing series and want a taste of the game to purchase it, then you should opt for EA Play, which is available for $5.99/month. It gives you five hours of gameplay, enough to decide if you want to buy the game on your preferred platforms.

