All F1 24 platforms

If you dream of getting into the cockpit and driving the fastest cars in the world from the comfort of your own home, F1 24 is the game for you. Here are all the platforms you can play F1 24 on.

Pre-season testing is done, and the new Formula 1 season is here. Not only does that mean that the 20 best drivers in the world are back to battling it out on track, but a new EA Sports F1 game is also on the way.

Here are all the platforms you can play F1 24 on this year.

F1 24 platforms confirmed

F1 24 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

It should come as no surprise that the game is launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as they are the most powerful machines. There is some surprise, however, that F1 24 will launch on last-gen consoles because EA Sports WRC was not available on PS4 or Xbox One.

While some may suggest this move hampers development, as the game needs to be able to run on less powerful hardware, this is good news for those who haven’t purchased a current-gen console just yet and means more people can enjoy F1 24.

EA Sports and Codemasters have confirmed this year’s installment of the racing game comes with an “overhauled Career mode” and features a new handling system that could change how the cars feel to drive.

