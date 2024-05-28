F1 24 Champions Edition: Price, contents, and more

F1 24 is the latest entry in the long-running series, and those who are big fans of the franchise can enjoy additional benefits with the F1 24 Champions Edition—but what exactly is included?

F1 24 flies the flag as the authentic game for Formula One fans, putting you behind the wheel of some of the most powerful vehicles in the world, and, for the first time, you can play Career Mode as your favorite driver.

Those willing to splash the cash can enjoy bonuses with the F1 24 Champions Edition, including the chance to be among the first to play the game. We’ve got details on everything included below.

F1 24 Champions Edition: Price and bonuses

Wheely good time. Image via EA

The F1 24 Champions Edition is $89.99 across all platforms, though you can save 15 percent for a limited time. Players with an EA Play Pro membership receive the F1 24 Champions Edition with their subscription.

The main benefit of the F1 24 Champions Edition is three days early access, with the ability to play the full game on May 28 from 8am PT/10am CT/11am ET/4pm BST/1am AEST (May 29).

The F1 24 Champion Edition includes:

Base Game

Three days early access

VIP Podium Pass

18,000 PitCoin

Special Events with unlockable rewards (only available during Early Access)

2x New MyTeam Icons

F1 World Bumper Pack

