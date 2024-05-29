All F1 24 driver ratings, listed

Over 50 licensed drivers are available in F1 24, ranging from inexperienced F2 rookies to legendary names from across F1 history, each rated in several areas—and we’ve got a breakdown of it all.
F1 24 lets you race as a real-world driver in Career Mode for the first time, complete with official audio and face scans to provide a more authentic experience for you on the grid.
The ratings of each driver vary significantly, however, and impact your negotiation skills. You can see all the details on every driver in F1 24 below.
All F1 driver ratings in F1 24
There are 20 official F1 drivers you can race as in F1 24, ranging from defending champion Max Verstappen, the highest-rated driver in the game, to Logan Sargeant, the lowest-rated driver on the F1 grid.
A full breakdown of the ratings for each F1 driver in F1 24 is below.
|Name
|Experience
|Racecraft
|Awareness
|Pace
|Focus
|Overall
|Max Verstappen
|85
|98
|94
|96
|96
|95
|Sergio Perez
|91
|93
|79
|85
|83
|87
|Lewis Hamilton
|97
|90
|92
|87
|80
|88
|George Russell
|78
|87
|84
|88
|87
|86
|Charles Leclerc
|78
|91
|90
|89
|88
|88
|Carlos Sainz
|85
|93
|89
|88
|91
|89
|Lando Norris
|78
|89
|85
|90
|83
|88
|Oscar Piastri
|62
|85
|81
|86
|85
|83
|Fernando Alonso
|99
|94
|81
|91
|93
|91
|
|Lance Stroll
|80
|83
|79
|79
|76
|80
|Esteban Ocon
|79
|83
|80
|83
|83
|82
|Pierre Gasly
|79
|85
|78
|85
|81
|84
|Alexander Albon
|77
|83
|79
|87
|88
|84
|Logan Sargeant
|62
|68
|75
|72
|72
|70
|Yuki Tsunoda
|72
|74
|77
|86
|83
|80
|Daniel Ricciardo
|89
|81
|85
|82
|72
|82
|Valtteri Bottas
|88
|72
|97
|83
|77
|81
|Zhou Guanyu
|68
|78
|82
|83
|79
|80
|Kevin Magnussen
|82
|75
|79
|82
|83
|79
|Nico Hulkenberg
|85
|82
|85
|81
|86
|81
All F2 driver ratings in F1 24
There are 22 F2 drivers to choose from in F1 24. You can select them in Career Mode to begin their journey to the F1 grid or immediately elevate them into the main series. As you’d expect, they’re rated much lower than their F1 counterparts.
A full breakdown of the ratings for each F2 driver in F1 24 is below.
|Name
|Experience
|Racecraft
|Awareness
|Pace
|Focus
|Overall
|Dennis Hauger
|40
|64
|64
|72
|60
|66
|Jehan Daruvala
|45
|57
|63
|74
|65
|66
|Zane Maloney
|35
|62
|70
|67
|70
|63
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|41
|68
|66
|70
|66
|67
|Theo Pourchaire
|43
|66
|75
|74
|88
|69
|Victor Martins
|34
|66
|62
|72
|70
|66
|Frederik Vesti
|40
|72
|70
|71
|83
|69
|Oliver Bearman
|35
|67
|63
|72
|86
|67
|Jak Crawford
|34
|57
|63
|65
|66
|60
|
|Isack Hadjar
|35
|60
|63
|68
|80
|63
|Ayumu Iwasa
|40
|64
|66
|72
|76
|67
|Arthur Leclerc
|35
|63
|63
|69
|67
|64
|Jack Doohan
|41
|71
|67
|70
|80
|68
|Amaury Cordeel
|40
|47
|60
|67
|58
|58
|Roy Nissany
|47
|50
|63
|64
|52
|58
|Brad Benavides
|32
|43
|63
|69
|50
|58
|Roman Stanek
|35
|59
|66
|66
|55
|61
|Clement Novalak
|40
|53
|65
|70
|58
|62
|Richard Verschoor
|42
|62
|67
|69
|70
|64
|Juan Manuel Correa
|38
|49
|62
|68
|56
|60
|Kush Maini
|35
|54
|62
|69
|55
|61
|Ralph Boschung
|35
|54
|62
|69
|55
|61
All Icon driver ratings in F1 24
There are 17 Icons available in F1 24, giving you plenty of options for bringing a familiar name to the grid—these range from seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher to multiple-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.
A full breakdown of the ratings for each Icon driver in F1 24 is below.
|Name
|Experience
|Racecraft
|Awareness
|Pace
|Focus
|Overall
|James Hunt
|64
|88
|92
|88
|83
|86
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|65
|85
|82
|86
|80
|83
|Ayrton Senna
|77
|97
|96
|94
|94
|93
|Michael Schumacher
|96
|93
|92
|96
|93
|94
|Jacques Villeneuve
|95
|92
|92
|92
|83
|92
|Mika Hakkinen
|79
|91
|89
|91
|90
|90
|Jenson Button
|96
|94
|95
|85
|88
|89
|Felipe Massa
|92
|88
|86
|85
|85
|86
|Mark Webber
|85
|88
|77
|85
|80
|85
|Nigel Mansell
|81
|91
|90
|90
|91
|89
|Kamui Kobayashi
|60
|94
|83
|83
|88
|84
|Pastor Maldonado
|65
|83
|65
|85
|83
|81
|Jamie Chadwick
|39
|64
|66
|74
|78
|68
|Brendon Leigh
|38
|65
|66
|62
|66
|61
|David Tonizza
|35
|64
|69
|63
|68
|61
|Jarno Opmeer
|36
|66
|69
|65
|67
|63
|Lucas Blakeley
|34
|66
|69
|63
|69
|62