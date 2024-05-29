All F1 24 driver ratings, listed

Over 50 licensed drivers are available in F1 24, ranging from inexperienced F2 rookies to legendary names from across F1 history, each rated in several areas—and we’ve got a breakdown of it all.

F1 24 lets you race as a real-world driver in Career Mode for the first time, complete with official audio and face scans to provide a more authentic experience for you on the grid.

The ratings of each driver vary significantly, however, and impact your negotiation skills. You can see all the details on every driver in F1 24 below.

All F1 driver ratings in F1 24

There are 20 official F1 drivers you can race as in F1 24, ranging from defending champion Max Verstappen, the highest-rated driver in the game, to Logan Sargeant, the lowest-rated driver on the F1 grid.

A full breakdown of the ratings for each F1 driver in F1 24 is below.

Name Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace Focus Overall Max Verstappen 85 98 94 96 96 95 Sergio Perez 91 93 79 85 83 87 Lewis Hamilton 97 90 92 87 80 88 George Russell 78 87 84 88 87 86 Charles Leclerc 78 91 90 89 88 88 Carlos Sainz 85 93 89 88 91 89 Lando Norris 78 89 85 90 83 88 Oscar Piastri 62 85 81 86 85 83 Fernando Alonso 99 94 81 91 93 91 Lance Stroll 80 83 79 79 76 80 Esteban Ocon 79 83 80 83 83 82 Pierre Gasly 79 85 78 85 81 84 Alexander Albon 77 83 79 87 88 84 Logan Sargeant 62 68 75 72 72 70 Yuki Tsunoda 72 74 77 86 83 80 Daniel Ricciardo 89 81 85 82 72 82 Valtteri Bottas 88 72 97 83 77 81 Zhou Guanyu 68 78 82 83 79 80 Kevin Magnussen 82 75 79 82 83 79 Nico Hulkenberg 85 82 85 81 86 81

All F2 driver ratings in F1 24

There are 22 F2 drivers to choose from in F1 24. You can select them in Career Mode to begin their journey to the F1 grid or immediately elevate them into the main series. As you’d expect, they’re rated much lower than their F1 counterparts.

A full breakdown of the ratings for each F2 driver in F1 24 is below.

Name Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace Focus Overall Dennis Hauger 40 64 64 72 60 66 Jehan Daruvala 45 57 63 74 65 66 Zane Maloney 35 62 70 67 70 63 Enzo Fittipaldi 41 68 66 70 66 67 Theo Pourchaire 43 66 75 74 88 69 Victor Martins 34 66 62 72 70 66 Frederik Vesti 40 72 70 71 83 69 Oliver Bearman 35 67 63 72 86 67 Jak Crawford 34 57 63 65 66 60 Isack Hadjar 35 60 63 68 80 63 Ayumu Iwasa 40 64 66 72 76 67 Arthur Leclerc 35 63 63 69 67 64 Jack Doohan 41 71 67 70 80 68 Amaury Cordeel 40 47 60 67 58 58 Roy Nissany 47 50 63 64 52 58 Brad Benavides 32 43 63 69 50 58 Roman Stanek 35 59 66 66 55 61 Clement Novalak 40 53 65 70 58 62 Richard Verschoor 42 62 67 69 70 64 Juan Manuel Correa 38 49 62 68 56 60 Kush Maini 35 54 62 69 55 61 Ralph Boschung 35 54 62 69 55 61

All Icon driver ratings in F1 24

There are 17 Icons available in F1 24, giving you plenty of options for bringing a familiar name to the grid—these range from seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher to multiple-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

A full breakdown of the ratings for each Icon driver in F1 24 is below.

Name Experience Racecraft Awareness Pace Focus Overall James Hunt 64 88 92 88 83 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 65 85 82 86 80 83 Ayrton Senna 77 97 96 94 94 93 Michael Schumacher 96 93 92 96 93 94 Jacques Villeneuve 95 92 92 92 83 92 Mika Hakkinen 79 91 89 91 90 90 Jenson Button 96 94 95 85 88 89 Felipe Massa 92 88 86 85 85 86 Mark Webber 85 88 77 85 80 85 Nigel Mansell 81 91 90 90 91 89 Kamui Kobayashi 60 94 83 83 88 84 Pastor Maldonado 65 83 65 85 83 81 Jamie Chadwick 39 64 66 74 78 68 Brendon Leigh 38 65 66 62 66 61 David Tonizza 35 64 69 63 68 61 Jarno Opmeer 36 66 69 65 67 63 Lucas Blakeley 34 66 69 63 69 62

