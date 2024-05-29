Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in F1 24.
Record-breaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports
All F1 24 driver ratings, listed

From top to bottom.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: May 29, 2024 03:56 am

Over 50 licensed drivers are available in F1 24, ranging from inexperienced F2 rookies to legendary names from across F1 history, each rated in several areas—and we’ve got a breakdown of it all.

F1 24 lets you race as a real-world driver in Career Mode for the first time, complete with official audio and face scans to provide a more authentic experience for you on the grid.

The ratings of each driver vary significantly, however, and impact your negotiation skills. You can see all the details on every driver in F1 24 below.

All F1 driver ratings in F1 24

Max Verstappen's ratings in F1 24.
Best in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 20 official F1 drivers you can race as in F1 24, ranging from defending champion Max Verstappen, the highest-rated driver in the game, to Logan Sargeant, the lowest-rated driver on the F1 grid.

A full breakdown of the ratings for each F1 driver in F1 24 is below.

NameExperienceRacecraftAwarenessPaceFocusOverall
Max Verstappen859894969695
Sergio Perez919379858387
Lewis Hamilton979092878088
George Russell788784888786
Charles Leclerc789190898888
Carlos Sainz859389889189
Lando Norris788985908388
Oscar Piastri628581868583
Fernando Alonso999481919391
Lance Stroll808379797680
Esteban Ocon798380838382
Pierre Gasly798578858184
Alexander Albon778379878884
Logan Sargeant626875727270
Yuki Tsunoda727477868380
Daniel Ricciardo898185827282
Valtteri Bottas887297837781
Zhou Guanyu687882837980
Kevin Magnussen827579828379
Nico Hulkenberg858285818681

All F2 driver ratings in F1 24

Theo Pourchaire's driver rating screen in F1 24.
Theo Pourchaire is the joint highest-rated F2 driver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 22 F2 drivers to choose from in F1 24. You can select them in Career Mode to begin their journey to the F1 grid or immediately elevate them into the main series. As you’d expect, they’re rated much lower than their F1 counterparts.

A full breakdown of the ratings for each F2 driver in F1 24 is below.

NameExperienceRacecraftAwarenessPaceFocusOverall
Dennis Hauger406464726066
Jehan Daruvala455763746566
Zane Maloney356270677063
Enzo Fittipaldi416866706667
Theo Pourchaire436675748869
Victor Martins346662727066
Frederik Vesti407270718369
Oliver Bearman356763728667
Jak Crawford345763656660
Isack Hadjar356063688063
Ayumu Iwasa406466727667
Arthur Leclerc356363696764
Jack Doohan417167708068
Amaury Cordeel404760675858
Roy Nissany475063645258
Brad Benavides324363695058
Roman Stanek355966665561
Clement Novalak405365705862
Richard Verschoor426267697064
Juan Manuel Correa384962685660
Kush Maini355462695561
Ralph Boschung355462695561

All Icon driver ratings in F1 24

Michael Schumacher in F1 24.
The legendary Michael Schumacher is available. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 17 Icons available in F1 24, giving you plenty of options for bringing a familiar name to the grid—these range from seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher to multiple-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

A full breakdown of the ratings for each Icon driver in F1 24 is below.

NameExperienceRacecraftAwarenessPaceFocusOverall
James Hunt648892888386
Juan Pablo Montoya658582868083
Ayrton Senna779796949493
Michael Schumacher969392969394
Jacques Villeneuve959292928392
Mika Hakkinen799189919090
Jenson Button969495858889
Felipe Massa928886858586
Mark Webber858877858085
Nigel Mansell819190909189
Kamui Kobayashi609483838884
Pastor Maldonado658365858381
Jamie Chadwick396466747868
Brendon Leigh386566626661
David Tonizza356469636861
Jarno Opmeer366669656763
Lucas Blakeley346669636962
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.