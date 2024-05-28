8 best F1 24 Career Mode challenges

F1 24 gives Career Mode a much-needed revamp and the ability to set yourself a variety of challenges—and we’ve got some recommendations to keep you busy.

Recommended Videos

New in F1 24 is the ability to take control of a real-life driver in Career Mode and steer them to glory, earning Accolades along the way. This opens the door for players to do the storytelling themselves with new angles and challenges.

We dug in and thought of five Career Mode challenges to test yourself in F1 24, some of which may take longer than others.

F1 24 Career Mode challenges

Bring it home with Hamilton

Record-breaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lewis Hamilton boasts a record seven F1 world titles, tied for the honor with the great Michael Schumacher, and his quest to secure the outright record has fallen following the controversial end to the 2021 season.

Since then, Mercedes has struggled to compete with Red Bull, with Hamilton set to jump ship and join Ferrari in 2025, but even then, dethroning Max Verstappen and Red Bull seems a step too far—so it’s down to you to change that.

Whether you opt to stay with Mercedes or follow real life and move Hamilton to Ferrari, the task is simple: End Verstappen’s dominance and finally secure Hamilton’s eighth world title.

Unite the Leclerc brothers

Formula 1 has a long history of brothers taking to the grid together, with the most famous siblings being Michael and Ralf Schumacher. The brotherly love could return to F1 in the near future if Arthur Leclerc follows Charles onto the grid.

Your challenge here is to do exactly that, bringing Arthur up for F2, either playing through a season in F2 yourself or jumping straight into F1, with the eventual goal of having the two Leclerc brothers side-by-side at Ferrari.

Carve out Sainz’s path

Lewis Hamilton’s aforementioned move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has resulted in Carlos Sainz’s F1 career being shrouded in uncertainty, as he faces a battle to secure a seat on the grid for next season.

In this challenge, take control of Sainz for his final year with Ferrari and earn a spot elsewhere on the grid for the 2025 season—taking advantage of the new secret meetings in Career Mode to do so.

Bonus points if you perform better than Charles Leclerc and Hamilton, leaving Ferrari questioning their choices.

Roll it back with Alonso

Old but gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso boasts an incredible history in F1, having raced for Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, and Minardi before a shock return to the grid with Aston Martin—where he has been the face of their revival.

Though Alonso’s return to the grid has yielded vast improvements for the team, the Spaniard has not tasted victory in a F1 race since 2013—and it’s down to you to change that in this challenge by putting Alonso back on top.

After achieving regular wins and podium finishes, the challenge then switches to doing the unthinkable and winning a third world title with Alonso.

Put Williams back on top

Nine-time Constructors’ Champions Williams have gone from the summit of F1 to the back of the grid, with the independent team unable to fight against the factory teams like Ferrari and Mercedes, as well as Red Bull.

Williams are now seen as a stepping stone for young drivers to earn experience before moving elsewhere on the grid, and your task is to change that in F1 24 by bringing the biggest names to the team and winning championships once again.

Verstappen’s Red Bull exit

Golden duo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Max Verstappen is in a class of his own in F1, but his future has come under intense speculation this season, with persistent rumors that Mercedes are looking to snatch his services from rivals Red Bull.

Securing more trophies at Red Bull with Verstappen in F1 24 is an easy task, so it’s time to truly test yourself by moving Verstappen out of his comfort zone and to a new team—bonus points are available if you take a team from the back of the grid to the front.

Land glory with Lando

Lando Norris is one of the most popular drivers in F1. He’s the face of McLaren and their push to return to the summit of the motorsport, though individual successes for the British ace have been few and far between.

In the real world, Norris finally secured a maiden F1 victory in the 2024 race in Miami, which he hopes to be the first of many. Your challenge is to do exactly that, by making Norris a regular race winner and eventual world champion.

Make history with Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick is a three-time W Series champion, now racing in IndyNXT, and is widely recognised as one of the best drivers outside of F1. Now, it’s down to you to make history and bring her to the grid.

Only five women have ever driven in F1, with the last being Giovanni Amati in 1992, and it’s about time that changed. In this challenge, you need to get Chadwick into F1 and prove you can go toe-to-toe with the best.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more