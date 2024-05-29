Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso in F1 24.
How to change language settings in F1 24

Get to the grid.
Josh Challies
Published: May 29, 2024

It can be confusing trying to change settings in F1 24 because there are so many options available. Among them, certain settings, like ensuring you have the right language, are especially important.

A bug in the Steam edition of F1 24 is seeing users stuck with Chinese language settings, making playing the game near-impossible. It’s incredibly frustrating if you’re desperate to jump into Career Mode or head into online races. Thankfully, users have found some fixes, which we’ve outlined below.

How to change language in F1 24

Red Bull leading a race, with an Alpine and McLaren behind it.
Get back on track. Image via EA Sports

Users stuck with Chinese language or a similar problem in F1 24 have two ways to solve their issue, according to players on Reddit, with the easiest method being to follow these steps:

  • Open the Windows Directory Editor (regedit)
  • Go to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\codemasters\F1_24
  • Open LOCALE
  • Change the setting to en_US

For some users, the issue occurs when installing F1 24 through the EA App with Chinese auto-selected as the language in the installation options. You can resolve this by uninstalling F1 24 and checking the language when reinstalling the game.

Though this process will take considerably longer, it’s a safer option for players who aren’t comfortable tweaking the settings using the Windows Directory Editor, where making a mistake could result in issues launching the game.

If you follow the steps listed above, you should be able to change your language settings in F1 24 easily, but you can always uninstall the game and start again if you’re worried about working with the files.

