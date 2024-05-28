Is F1 24 on EA Play?

If you are among the several F1 fans excited for F1 2024’s imminent release, you may wonder whether it’ll be available on EA Play. After all, subscribing to a game subscription is always cheaper than buying a game outright, especially if you don’t intend to play it forever.

Recommended Videos

Slated for a worldwide launch on May 31 (May 28 if you’ve got early access), Codemasters’ F1 2024 is set to bring a new season of exhilarating races to your gaming platform. If you want to know whether you can bypass its $70 price tag with an EA Play subscription, you’ve come to the right place.

Is F1 2024 available on EA Play?

EA Play users, assemble? Image via Codemasters

EA Play (or EA Play Pro)subscribers can access F1 2024 at no extra cost. In fact, EA Play Pro comes with an early access benefit, letting you play the game from May 28 (three days early).

Rates for EA Play start at $5.99 per month, while Play Pro subscriptions start at $16.99 per month. Either way, a subscription isn’t as hard on your wallet as buying the game, plus you get access to new EA games, extra discounts, and more. You can also purchase yearly subscriptions at $39.99 and $119.99, respectively—a good deal if you play all or most EA games.

With EA Play regular, however, you don’t have unlimited access to F1 2024. You can only play the game for five hours, after which you have to either purchase the game or switch to a Pro subscription to continue. Pro subscribers also get a heap of content to get started, which is missing from the regular plan.

EA Play’s benefits can be accessed across all eligible F1 2024 platforms.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more