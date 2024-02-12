How to increase Comfort level in Enshrouded

Don’t underestimate your Comfort level in Enshrouded. Although boosting your combat skills is important, Comfort will maximize your potential by boosting your maximum health, regeneration, and stamina.

Recommended Videos

Increasing your Comfort level grants you a Rested buff, increasing your stamina level and regeneration. It’s worth getting before exploring the hostile lands of Enshrouded.

You can focus on increasing it up to a specific cap, but once you reach it, your work will be done and you can move on to optimizing other parts of your character. Comfort can improve your survivability, so don’t miss out on it. This guide will help you increase its level to the maximum in Enshrouded.

Best ways to increase your Comfort level in Enshrouded

You need warmth. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are three criteria to determine whether you have a decent Comfort level, and they’re obvious when you think about what makes you feel comfortable in your own life. Most of the items are crafted by the Carpenter.

Include a shelter, such as a roof

Place heat sources at all corners of your base

Add furniture

With that in mind, improving your Comfort level is simple: You only need to craft items that improve your base. Such a simple tweak might make the difference between life and death in combat. At the start, Comfort items are just the minimum anyone needs to call a place home.

But as you progress in your journey, you can increase it by crafting more advanced furniture that you will unlock in various quests. Here is a list of what to craft to increase your Comfort level in Enshrouded:

Build a house.

Add a fireplace.

Craft a bed, a table, a bench and chairs.

Add light sources.

Further down the line, you can craft a bathtub, a rack to display items, and other furniture.

Upgrade your furniture to the highest version you can get.

If you don’t like the look of your Comfort furniture, you can hide it in the underground or the rafters. Either way, it still counts towards your Comfort level.

What is the max Comfort level in Enshrouded?

Take advantage of buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Increasing your Comfort level is simple. With that in mind, you might be tempted to try and abuse the mechanic to get easy survivability bonuses. But it doesn’t work that way in Enshrouded. You can only build one Comfort item of each category instead of piling up fireplaces all around a room to increase your level.

There’s also a cap on the maximal Comfort level you can get in Enshrouded. It can’t go higher than 63. Once you’ve reached it, your work will be done. This level might change in the future, however. A player reported that the game files indicated that 100 was the maximal level, but no way to reach it has been found.