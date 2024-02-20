Category:
Enshrouded

How to get Hazelnut in Enshrouded

I hope you're ready for quite a journey.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 10:55 am
Hazelnuts in front of a Hazelnut tree.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

One of the most important resources you need in Enshrouded is Hazelnut, a useful food and a key ingredient in cooking recipes. They’re great for a quick Strength boost, but actually finding them can be tricky.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling to find this resource, it’s likely because you aren’t in the right region of Embervale. Once you find the right spot, gathering it is no problem, so here’s how to get Hazelnut in Enshrouded

Where to find Hazelnut in Enshrouded

Hazelnuts can be found growing in the wild in trees around Embervale, primarily way up north on the map. You can come across this resource all over the northern areas, but if you need to get a lot of Hazelnuts to cook up some of the best food in Enshrouded, then you need to visit the best spot to farm for this resource. 

Hazelnuts in Enshrouded.
They’re a great food source and cooking ingredient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best location to find Hazelnut in Enshrouded

The best location to find lots of Hazelnuts to harvest is to the very north of Embervale and slightly east of the Abandoned Hunter Camp. There’s a super lush area with massive towering trees, and both in between these trees and all around them, there are plenty of Hazelnut trees you can pick this resource from.

This area is also straight west of Pike’s Port, where you find four key locations and all kinds of powerful loot like the Guard of the North armor set. There are all kinds of important locations around this part of Embervale, which is why this is one of the best spots to place your base, especially if you want to regularly farm for Hazelnuts.

The best location to farm for Hazelnut marked.
It’s not easy to access this spot until you’re fairly deep into the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

Hazelnut trees are vibrant leafy green clusters with brown Hazelnuts speckled throughout, so they’re very easy to spot. You usually get around eight or so Hazelnuts per tree, and this area has around six trees located within a close proximity, but even more if you venture around slightly.
To farm lots of Hazelnuts, keep visiting this spot. No other area is as packed with this resource, so this is by far the best location to find them. You can also keep an eye out while you explore the northern areas of Embervale since you are bound to come across Hazelnut trees naturally.

Can you grow Hazelnut in Enshrouded?

Hazelnut is not currently a plant you can grow, which means the only way to obtain this food is to find it out in the wild. With a roadmap and updates planned for the future as Enshrouded progresses through early access, it’s possible that Hazelnut could be added as a growable resource in the future. For now, though, grab your Glider and Grappling Hook and prepare for a long journey north. 

related content
Read Article All food recipes in Enshrouded
Enshrouded player sitting in front of a fireplace.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All food recipes in Enshrouded
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Three different classes in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Four rings around the player in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
A player in Enshrouded's world.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All food recipes in Enshrouded
Enshrouded player sitting in front of a fireplace.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All food recipes in Enshrouded
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Three different classes in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Four rings around the player in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
A player in Enshrouded's world.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.